Michigan State

Whose Barn Will Be Michigan's Barn Of The Year? Nominate Your Favorite

By Renk
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My favorite season of the year is the Fall. Wish I had more time to enjoy it. When one thinks of fall they think of the beautiful color of the leaves and the beautiful pictures that come with them. Many times in those pictures we see some very picturesque barns nestled...

wkfr.com

103.3 WKFR

These 8 Michigan Tattoo Shops Are All Women/Non-Binary Owned

When it comes to planning out a tattoo, there are several things you need to double-check:. that you're committed to the tattoo and placement of the tattoo. that the tattoo shop you're visiting is clean and well-maintained. that you're completely comfortable and confident in your artist's ability to create and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan State
103.3 WKFR

Did You Know The Oldest Operating Hotel In Michigan is in Marshall?

This famous Marshall hotel is 52 years older than the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Many people in the Midwest just assume the oldest operating hotel in Michigan would be the historic Grand Hotel. Built in 1887, the Grand Hotel is over 130 years old. However, the Insider shines the light on a hotel in Marshall that is rich in history,
103.3 WKFR

When is it OK to Put Up Christmas Lights in Michigan?

Is it too early to put up Christmas lights? Asking for a jolly friend. In May of this year, Better Homes & Gardens said it's never too early for Christmas Decorations. They list "it could make you happier," and "it'll make your neighbors like you" as a couple of reasons why. Believe it or not, there are a lot of factors that go into identifying the best time to put up your outdoor Christmas decorations in the winter wonderland that we call Michigan.
103.3 WKFR

Pilot a Great Lakes Freighter in the Most Boring Video Game Ever

A new game is being released on December 15, just in time for Christmas, but Great Lakes Simulator will not make 2021's hottest gift list. I'm all-in on Michigan and love video games as much as anyone else, but the action in this game is more listless than must-have list. A few quick facts: I grew up on Lake Michigan, owned a sailboat, and currently have a kayak- I love the water. I'm old enough to have played Pong at my grandparents' house, Atari 2600 with my middle-school friends, and owned a Colecovision and first-generation Nintendo. I don't game much anymore, but it's not because I can't keep up with the action, I just choose to devote my time to other things.
103.3 WKFR

There's A Two Story Outhouse In Michigan

There are some funny things in Michigan, but I don't know if any of them top this two-story outhouse that sits in Cedar Lake, Michigan. How comfortable would you be using the restroom, with someone else going right above you? There's little room for privacy, and multiple theories have been concocted as to the origins of the house. However, an author who was friends with a member of the family cleared up some of those rumors:
103.3 WKFR

Piebald Deer Spotted In Paw Paw, Michigan

There have been quite a few stories breaking throughout the state the past year about people spotting rare deer. More notably, there was the unfortunate story about the slain albino deer that was in Lake County. But recently in Paw Paw, a woman and her boyfriend spotted a very rare deer for this year, and it almost looks like a cow and a deer mixed together. Amy Weaver discussed how she spotted the animal:
103.3 WKFR

2021 Light Up Contest Rules

2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the "Giveaways") are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively "Giveaway Entities") and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.
103.3 WKFR

You Could Live In & Own This Bowling Alley In Allegan

Earlier this year we announced the unfortunate news that the Snowden Sunset Lanes were officially closing. In a statement released by the owner, they expressed their sorrow for having to close their doors for good after so many years of faithful support from the community:. So rumors can be stopped....
103.3 WKFR

This Gifted Kalamazoo Handcar Has Been A Staple Feature of Disneyland Since The 50's

Did you know that one of the very last handcars ever made by the Kalamazoo Manufacturing Company was shipped off to Walt Disney and Disneyland? It was, and the yellow orangish handcar has been a main feature at the park since the 50's. Recently a page dedicated to telling the story of the people, the inspiration, and the ideas that built Disneyland, posted a photo of the handcar, which can clearly be seen as a work from right here in Kalamazoo:
103.3 WKFR

Extraordinary Frank Lloyd Wright Home For Sale in Kalamazoo

Known as "the McCartney house," this unique marvel is composed of two triangles. Lovingly restored and now for sale, it is guaranteed to sell almost immediately. Over the course of his brilliant career, Frank Lloyd Wright "designed more than 1,000 structures over a creative period of 70 years." Although he died in 1959, I was surprised to find out that many homes he designed still exist. There are almost 40 Frank Lloyd Wright homes in Michigan- more than any other state except his native Wisconsin and neighboring Illinois. Kalamazoo has four Wright homes, and one is now for sale. Near the picturesque Asylum Lake, the dwelling known as "the McCartney house" at 2662 Taliesin Drive, has been listed for less than three weeks and a deal is already pending at $445,000.
103.3 WKFR

There's Only One Way To Legally Honk Your Horn In Michigan

We're getting close to winter, so if you haven't had a need to honk your horn at someone, the dusk is gonna come off of those horns pretty soon. Winter driving in Michigan is always treacherous, and even in Kalamazoo it can get a bit crazy as well. That's why it's good to know that there is, legally, only one way someone can use their horn in the state of Michigan. We know that other states have their own laws, but in Michigan there are some particular laws set in place for certain vehicles, and some features that are legal on some vehicles are illegal on others.
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Autistic Plant Prodigy Blows Up on TikTok

Kalamazoo autistic teen's passion for plants grows huge following on social media. Jacob Soule is a 19-year-old botanist that goes by @theplantprodigy on TikTok where he has 690.1 thousand followers and 16.2 million total video likes. Soule gives green thumbs or green thumb wannabes helpful tips and information on how to keep specific plants healthy and thriving. Jacob has many videos with millions of views each.
KALAMAZOO, MI
