HALLOWEEN IS OVER, NOW LET'S TALK ABOUT CHRISTMAS!. Okay, now that Halloween is over, it's safe for me to start singing, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey! We all know that retail stores have been trying to be slick with pulling out all the Christmas stuff and putting them on the shelves. It was like they couldn't even wait until MEMORIAL DAY was over before some stores started stuffing small sections of the store with Christmassy things. We saw them, they weren't SLICK!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO