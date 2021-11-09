CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
METALLICA And Clothing Brand WOLVERINE Introduce Encore Collaboration

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolverine and METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH) are coming together to celebrate and support America's future workforce with a new collaboration collection benefiting the Metallica Scholars Initiative. The collaboration will feature an all-new limited-edition assortment of three Wolverine boots, a hoody, and beanie, as well as a graphic t-shirt...

Loudwire

Metallica Reunite With Wolverine to Aid Trade Scholars With Boot + Merch Line

Metallica have once again teamed with Wolverine, launching a new boot and merch line that will benefit aspiring trade scholars as part of Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation's Metallica Scholars program. This latest team up finds Metallica branded boots (Wolverine 1000 Mile Plain-Toe Rugged, Wolverine Hellcat UltraSpring Work Boot...
APPAREL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA Launches 'Vinyl Club' 2022

METALLICA has announced the 2022 installment of its very own Vinyl Club. As huge music fans, the METALLICA members have been super excited to experience the resurgence of vinyl and the enjoyment of collecting, exploring and connecting with other fans mining for lost treasures. The 2022 Vinyl Club subscription will...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Rolling Stones Renew Collaboration With Sustainable Irish T-Shirt Brand Tonn

The Rolling Stones have renewed their collaboration with sustainable Irish t-shirt brand Tonn, in a collection now available at the band’s RS No.9 Carnaby store and online. The line, part of the RS No.9 Carnaby lifestyle brand, heralds a new partnership with Tonn, who produce organic t-shirts using ethically sourced cotton. These are designed in Ireland and produced in Portugal with a traceable production line. Tonn were selected to produce t-shirts for Ronnie Wood for the No Filter tour in 2018.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch METALLICA Play First Set At WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Festival

Fan-filmed video footage of METALLICA's November 12 performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida can be seen below. The band's setlist was as follows:. 01. Whiplash. 02. Ride The Lightning. 03. Harvester Of Sorrow. 04. Cyanide. 05. The Memory Remains. 06....
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Highsnobiety

Nixon Is the Latest Brand to Collaborate With Grateful Dead

If there’s been any entity that’s in unexpectedly high demand for collaborations over the past year or so, it’s definitely Grateful Dead. The band came to fame in the late ‘60s, ushering in an era of psychedelic rock. After a collaboration with Nike in summer 2020, the band and its recognizable symbols saw an unlikely resurgence in popular culture which we’re still feeling a year on. Nixon x Grateful Dead is the latest collaboration to breathe new life into the icons of a past era.
APPAREL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLAYER's KERRY KING On METALLICA's 'Black Album': 'I Never Hated It The Way A Lot Of People Did'

SLAYER guitarist Kerry King spoke to Metal Hammer magazine about METALLICA's 40th anniversary and the relationship between the two bands, having emerged from the same early 1980s underground heavy metal scene in Southern California. Asked what his reaction was to METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album, also known as The Black Album, King said: "I may not have been super-stoked on it, but I never hated it the way a lot of people did. To this day, I like that record a lot. I think it's METALLICA but I don't think it's thrash METALLICA. You can hear where all the influences come from, from all of their older stuff. They just super-slowed it down and made it super-heavy; they made it super-catchy. That record probably sold more than all of my records combined. [Laughs] There was so much grief over that when it came out. And to be honest with you, everything that came out after that for a long time, that's what I have a problem with. But The Black Album? It's still heavy. It's got some fast stuff on it."
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVID ELLEFSON To Produce Unearthed 'Drum Riffs' From Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has signed on to produce the recently unearthed "drum riffs" from late MEGADETH drummer Nick Menza. Ellefson will enlist "a handful of different" musicians from around the world to record new riffs and add new parts to Menza's existing riffs — an expected 13 tracks which are being touted as "the heaviest and fastest drum material Nick ever created."
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GRETA VAN FLEET Announces 'Dreams In Gold' 2022 Tour

Following this year's sold-out headline events and a #1 Billboard Rock Album, Grammy-winning rock band GRETA VAN FLEET has announced the "Dreams In Gold" tour, which kicks off March 10 with the band making a triumphant return to their original stomping grounds in Michigan for a string of arena shows followed by Midwest dates and international shows in Mexico and Europe. Grammy-nominated group RIVAL SONS and critically acclaimed rising artist THE VELVETEERS will support the North American shows.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY Is Working On 'Some Heavy Songs'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he has collaborated with his longtime friend Peppy Castro on "some heavy songs." Peppy reportedly taught Frehley how to play guitar and previously collaborated with KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons as a songwriter and performed on Frehley's and KISS frontman Paul Stanley's solo records.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Mashup: Leo Sayer & Metallica!

Can a 1976 Leo Sayer hit song “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” mashup with Metallica’s 1993 rocker, “Sad But True”? The Mike & Carla Morning Show share a sample of it…you be the judge if it works or not!
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

UNDEROATH Announces 'Digital Ghost' Cinematic Concert

UNDEROATH will perform its new album, "Voyeurist", in its entirety via the "Digital Ghost" cinematic concert on December 3, in partnership with Moment House. The "Digital Ghost" event will continue to push further down the path the band blazed in the digital performance space last year with its groundbreaking "Observatory" event. "Observatory" was considered a major reference point in the evolution of livestreaming with its influence apparent in digital concerts from major artists thereafter. It was praised by everyone from Revolver and Loudwire to Forbes and CNBC for the unique way it treated fans to a raw and visceral experience with the hits they longed to see played live while being robbed of concerts during the pandemic. In addition to the enjoyment it brought fans during a difficult time, it reached a level of success where the band was able to replace the tour income they would have otherwise lost in 2020 and keep a team of over 20 live music professionals employed for a month while the industry was struggling to provide jobs.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Says Next JUDAS PRIEST Album Will Have Its Own 'Separate Character'

In a recent interview with Japanese music critic and radio personality Masa Ito of TVK's "Rock City", JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" LP. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This next PRIEST album will be just as full of separate character. JUDAS PRIEST is 'Painkiller'; JUDAS PRIEST is 'British Steel'; JUDAS PRIEST is 'Screaming For Vengeance'; JUDAS PRIEST is 'Sin After Sin'. Every album has its own legs, its own metal boots.
MUSIC
Variety

Jack White to Release Two New Albums in 2022: ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

Jack White has announced the upcoming release of two new albums next year —his first new full-length collections in over four years. “Fear of the Dawn” will arrive on April 8 and “Entering Heaven Alive” will follow on July 22. White has also unveiled the video for his latest song “Taking Me Back,” which you can see below.   Further details on the albums — apart from vinyl-release information, which isn’t surprising from White, a notorious vinyl obsessive — were scant, although the titles and cover artwork are certainly glooming and reflect a theme of mortality. In addition to the standard black vinyl version...
MUSIC

