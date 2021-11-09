CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NIKKI SIXX Explains Why He Decided Against Doing Book-Signing Tour For 'The First 21'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with HardDrive Radio, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx explained why he is not doing a book-signing tour for his new memoir, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx". Released on October 19 via Hachette Books, the book looks back at his formative years beginning with his...

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 2

Related
completemusicupdate.com

Nikki Sixx working on books and TV for children

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is – as you have no doubt expected for some time – planning a series of children’s books to teach kids about diversity. Speaking to Radio Bob in Germany, he explains: “I’m working on a children’s book with my wife for parents to read to kids about diversity”. They were motivated to work on the project during the Donald Trump presidency, he adds. “It really bothered me how everybody was so divided. So I figure reading to children is a way to teach them about culture, food, language, differences and how that isn’t a real issue. It’s a positive”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Day

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx looks back at lean, driving years

Before he was a heavy metal icon, he sold lightbulbs. Before he shouted at the devil, he shouted at his mom. Before he was Nikki Sixx, he was Franklin Feranna. The Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist looks back at his formative years in his new autobiography “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx,” revealing family secrets and the origins of his drive to succeed.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Gene Simmons
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX Is Now A Four-Time NEW YORK TIMES Best-Selling Author

MÖTLEY CRÜE and SIXX:A.M. founder Nikki Sixx is now a four-time New York Times best-selling author with his new book, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx" entering the coveted list at No. 8 on the Hardcover chart and No. 11 on the Combined Print And Ebook List. "The First 21" joins Sixx's other three bestsellers, "The Heroin Diaries", "This Is Gonna Hurt" and the MÖTLEY CRÜE biography "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band". In addition, "The First 21" quickly rose to Amazon's bestsellers list since its release on October 19, occupying the top spot on Amazon's rock music books chart and in the Top 40 overall biographies and memoirs chart. "The First 21" is also No. 22 on USA Today's best-selling books top 150 list, as well as No. 9 on Canada's The Globe And Mail bestsellers list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
antiMUSIC

Nikki Sixx's New Book Debuts On New York Times Bestsellers List

Motley Crue and Sixx:A.M. founder Nikki Sixx has scored a Top 10 debut on the New York Times hardcover chart with his new book "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx." This marks the fourth time Nikki has scored a hit on the list, this time debuting at No. 8 on the Hardcover chart and No. 11 on the Combined Print And Ebook List.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harddrive Radio#Hachette Books#Blabbermouth Net#M Tley Cr E
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX Says GUNS N' ROSES Once Considered Recording Cover Of MÖTLEY CRÜE's 'Stick To Your Guns'

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion", Nikki Sixx discussed the fact that GUNS N' ROSES apparently once considered recording a cover version of the early MÖTLEY CRÜE song "Stick To Your Guns". The CRÜE bassist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "After we took them out on tour, and they first put out 'Welcome To The Jungle', or was it 'Sweet Child O' Mine', I remember going to the Rainbow [in West Hollywood], and I saw Axl [Rose, GN'R singer] there. And he jumped up and he said 'hi' and 'thanks for the tour. Thanks for the tour because now MTV is gonna play 'Sweet Child O' Mine'.' It really gave 'em a shot. And I was super stoked for those guys. And then he kind of told me he always loved that song 'Stick To Your Guns' and had thought about covering it in GN'R. That's pretty cool to hear, that those guys thought that was cool. And that song's got its own little life, so to speak."
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Welcome to the Fam! The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Cheers to the happy couple! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were thrilled by the news that sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the pair’s announcement via...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy