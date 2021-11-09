CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Joins Forces With Gatik For Driverless Grocery Delivery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart has joined forces with robotruck start-up Gatik to deploy...

MarketWatch

Dollar General partners with DoorDash for same-day delivery

Dollar General Inc. and DoorDash Inc. have announced a partnership to offer same-day delivery on food, cleaning supplies and more. The program, which piloted in the summer at 600 stores, is now available at 9,000 Dollar General locations. It will expand to more than 10,000 next month. Dollar General stock is up 5% for the year to date. DoorDash has gained 12.4%. And the S&P 500 index is up 23.7% for the period.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Gatik Goes Fully Driverless With Walmart, Bolt Logistics Raises $92.5M, Kmart Australia Taps Centric PLM

Vntana raised $10.5 million, while Wish tapped Klarna, Mirakl acquired Octobat and Bold Metrics updated its virtual try-on size chart. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Self-Driving Truck Startup Kodiak Robotics Raises $125 Million

Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics recently announced a $125 million funding round as the trucking industry is facing major challenges, including growing shipping demand and driver shortages. Kodiak says its autonomous technology can help businesses move goods faster, safer, cleaner, and more efficiently. Kodiak Robotics founder and CEO Don Burnette joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TECHNOLOGY
prdaily.com

Airlines celebrate return of international air travel, most comms leaders report to the C-suite, and Walmart completes regular driverless deliveries

Mars Wrigley’s Orbit Gum is giving away a peppermint-scented ugly holiday sweater that dispenses gum, comes with mini multi-colored Christmas lights and has built-in mistletoe. Hopeful sweater owners can enter a sweepstakes to win their own, which Orbit hopes will promote its gum as the solution to fresh breath amid the return of holiday parties.
INDUSTRY
VentureBeat

Driverless delivery company Nuro nabs $600M and partners with Google

Autonomous vehicle (AV) company Nuro has raised $600 million in a series D round of funding from high-profile investors, including Tiger Global Management and Google. This brings its valuation to $8.6 billion, according to sources, up significantly from its $5 billion valuation less than a year ago. Founded in 2016,...
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Walmart Goes Fully Driverless for Middle Mile in Arkansas

Walmart has ditched the safety driver on the autonomous trucks it has been testing for middle-mile deliveries in Bentonville, Ark. The retailer, in partnership with Gatik, the Mountain View, Calif.-based maker of the self-driving box trucks, announced Monday that the Walmart-emblazoned autonomous vehicles have been operating fully driverless in Walmart's Bentonville hometown since August.
ARKANSAS STATE
chainstoreage.com

Walmart moves driverless truck pilot into historic full deployment

Walmart is the first company to use autonomous delivery trucks with no safety driver in the “middle mile” of its supply chain. The discount giant is using multi-temperature autonomous box trucks from Palo Alto, Calif.-based startup Gatik to move online grocery orders from a fulfillment-only dark store to a nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market store in its headquarters city of Bentonville, Ark. Walmart is making the autonomous deliveries without having a human safety driver in the truck.
BENTONVILLE, AR
The Drum

Grab and Lazada join forces to provide on-demand same-day delivery

Grab and Lazada have come together to help sellers on Lazada’s platform with same-day delivery services for their consumers in Singapore through GrabExpress. This will allow businesses to create new ways of meeting consumers’ new purchase habits as they have become increasingly accustomed to speed and convenience when online shopping.
ECONOMY
notebookcheck.net

Gatik and Walmart announce the first successful fully autonomous deliveries in the world

Gatik and Walmart have announced that they successfully administered fully autonomous self-driving trucks to fulfil deliveries for Walmart in Arkansas, US. Multiple self-driving box trucks transported a client’s order between a Walmart outlet and a Neighbourhood market. These autonomous trucks functioned completely without safety drivers; and according to Gatik, it marks the first time that autonomous deliveries were carried out safely to that extent.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Instacart, Publix Join Forces on Quick Delivery

Instacart and the supermarket chain Publix have joined forces on Publix’s virtual convenience offering, which lets customers choose products from Publix and have them delivered by Instacart. Announced on Thursday (Nov. 4), Publix Quick Picks is a new storefront available across Publix’s seven-state footprint, allowing customers to shop for groceries,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Today in Retail: Walmart Manages Fully Driverless Deliveries; Lowe’s to Launch Room-Scanning Tool

In today’s top retail news, Walmart’s partnership with autonomous trucking company Gatik has achieved daily deliveries without a safety driver, while Amazon is promoting the use of its payment service on other merchants’ websites ahead of the holidays. Also, Lowe’s is adding a new tool to its app as part of its vision for “spatial commerce,” and improved artificial intelligence (AI) technology is making some executives reconsider chatbots.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cheddar News

DHL Express U.S. CEO on Tackling Supply Chain Issues Ahead of Holidays

With the shortage of shipping containers and truck drivers, the global supply chain is taking a beating just ahead of the holiday season. As retailers gear up to meet higher demand, DHL Express is adding capacity, both in infrastructure and aviation. Greg Hewitt, U.S. CEO at DHL Express, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to provide some additional details on the ramped-up investments.
ECONOMY
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
nwahomepage.com

Walmart and Gatik's self-driving vehicles

Cancer Challenge: Survivors say great cancer care is critical. Local doctor gives mask recommendation as more kids get vaccinated. Doing Good: United Way signing children up for free books. Fire on military plane at XNA. Olympic culinary team practicing at NWACC Brightwater Center. Pea Ridge hiring 3 new paramedics. No-Shave...
PEA RIDGE, AR
MotorTrend Magazine

Who Owns Rivian?

Rivian has been hogging headlines. The maker of electric vehicles has launched the 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck and will soon add production of the 2022 Rivian R1S electric three-row SUV. The startup also has a contract to make 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon Prime and will expand...
BUSINESS
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.

