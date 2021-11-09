CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Next-Gen VR Shooter VAIL VR Adds Social Hub

By Eugene Schaffmeir
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompetitive multiplayer VR shooter VAIL VR has announced the upcoming game will feature a social hub. VAIL Social will be an online space in the game where players can come together and relax or partake in...

