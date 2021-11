Buying a pre-owned car is more than just a great way to save money. It could get you into a model that has safety and luxury features you couldn’t afford in a new car. That is, if you can find a new car or SUV. With the pandemic-related global shortage of the chips needed for car-safety and infotainment systems, shipments of new cars are still delayed or coming in at lower-than-expected volumes. This means supply is short and new-car dealers are charging a premium.

BUYING CARS ・ 27 DAYS AGO