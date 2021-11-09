The UK after the pandemic: the outlook for smaller companies

Following the news that the UK Science Museum Group has signed a sponsorship deal with Adani, a fossil fuel company, two trustees from resigned from the group’s board, new reports indicate. Protests have also arisen in opposition to the sponsorship deal’s announcement. The UK Science Museum Group includes five different museums: The Science Museum in South Kensington, London, The Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, The National Railway Museum in York, Locomotion in County Durham and The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford. Specifically, Adani is supposed to be sponsoring a new gallery that will open in 2023 entitled Energy Revolution: the Adani Green Energy Gallery. The two trustees who are stepping down are Jo Foster, the director of the UK charity Institute for Research in Schools and Hannah Fry, a professor in the Mathematics of Cities at University College London.

