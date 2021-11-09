CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Do look down: Scaling one of NYC's tallest skyscrapers

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — As I climbed the narrow metal steps on the edge of the skyscraper, the safety harness that kept...

www.ftimes.com

Robb Report

For the First Time, Manhattan Is Shut Out of the Country’s 20 Most Expensive Zip Codes

Take a look at this year’s list of the most expensive Zip codes in America and you’ll notice something surprising. Manhattan is nowhere to be found. In fact, not a single New York City Zip code was ranked among the nation’s 20 priciest, according to a new report from Property Shark (h/t Barron’s). The real estate data firm has been publishing an annual rankings of the nation’s most expensive Zip codes since 2016, and this is the first time Manhattan hasn’t been represented near the top of the list. The borough may have missed out on the top 20 in part because...
MANHATTAN, NY
PLANetizen

Brooklyn's First Supertall Skyscraper Almost Done

The Brooklyn Tower at 9 Dekalb Avenue, as seen in May 2021 from Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn. | Google Streetview. "Brooklyn’s first supertall skyscraper is nearing completion, bringing about 400 rental apartments and 150 condos to one of New York’s most in-demand real estate markets," reports Aysha Diallo for Bloomberg [the Bloomberg article is behind a paywall, but you can read the entire article at Crain's New York Business].
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Journal of Commerce

Do look down: a super-tall building experience

NEW YORK – As I climbed the narrow metal steps on the edge of the skyscraper, the safety harness that kept me attached to the building – nearly 1,300 feet up – kept clicking, like a roller coaster heading toward its first drop. Looking around on a recent fall day,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL

NYC attraction lets you lean off skyscraper 1,000+ feet in the air

NYC attraction lets you lean off skyscraper 1,000+ feet in the air. The City Climb, an attraction opening Tuesday at 30 Hudson Yards, one of the city's tallest buildings. It gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York that no observation deck could hope to match: No walls, no glass windows, no railings. Just skyline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityrealty.com

52-03 Center Boulevard: Leasing launches on the second of LIC's two tallest towers outside Manhattan with one month free

After several quiet years, the Long Island City waterfront is experiencing a buzz of activity almost as if to make up for lost time. The second phase of Hunter’s Point South Park opened in summer 2018, and a “Floating Woman” statue by Gaston LaChaise was installed in the park last fall. This spring, discussions began about a green energy hub and leasing launched at 52-41 Center Boulevard, part of the site known as Hunters Point South Parcel C. Most recently, leasing has just launched at its sister tower 52-03 Center Boulevard.
MANHATTAN, NY
Times and Democrat

No hands! Lean off a NYC skyscraper

As soon as the security fence of New York's newest attraction open, you are immediately aware that nothing stands between you and city's pot-holed streets nearly 1300 feet below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Scaled-Down Plans Announced for Renovating Penn Station

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a scaled-down plan to transform the dingy, subterranean Penn Station with open space, expanded access to subways and train platforms, and an improved streetscape. It's expected to take four to five years and cost $6 billion to $7 billion. It's a scaled-down version...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Here's Who Won In NYC's Down-Ballot Contests

With registered Democrats outnumbering Republicans in New York City by a margin of seven to one, the majority of Democratic winners in the June primary easily skated to defeat their opponents in the general election. We'll be updating with the results of citywide and other races. In the race for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Frankfort Times

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, glamorous arrival at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, to World War II veteran Remigio “Rey” Cabacar receiving the World War II Congressional Gold Medal as he arrives at a Veterans Day ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington, to Ruth Dias grieving in front of the casket that contains the remains of her daughter, Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca, who died in a plane crash, during a wake at the Ginasio Arena in Goiania, Brazil, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Robb Report

Christie’s New York Rakes in a Record $219 Million at Its First Live Art Sale Since 2020

Launching the fall auction season against the backdrop of a slowly reviving New York, a Christie’s evening sale of works made during the 21st century brought in $219 million on Tuesday. All 40 of the lots offered sold. Two works—one by Mark Grotjahn, the other by Felix Gonzalez-Torres—came to the sale with an in-house guarantee, while another 20 were secured with third-party backing. The entire grouping was expected to fetch an estimated hammer price of $150 million–$230 million with premium. Christie’s auctioneer Gemma Sudlow, head of private and iconic collections, took to the rostrum on Tuesday to lead the sale. She replaced...
VISUAL ART
Variety

New York’s Legendary Kaufman Astoria Studios Has Been Sold

Kaufman Astoria Studios, the New York-based film and production hub, has been purchased by venture capital firms Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management. Built in 1920, Kaufman Astoria Studios was the original home of Paramount Pictures and served as the backdrop to more than 100 silent films. More recently, “Sesame Street,” Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” “The Irishman” and “Ocean’s 8” were filmed on sound stages at the Queens campus. The venue has more than 500,000 square feet of production space, including 11 sound stages, and New York City’s only studio backlot. Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Harlem Restaurant Week Underway; See Participating Spots

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 12th annual Harlem Restaurant Week is underway, with more eateries involved than in the past. CBS2’s Jessi Mitchell is highlighting how some are even stronger now than before the pandemic. She’s joined by Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, the executive director of Harlem Park to Park and the...
RESTAURANTS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Spruce Cut, Set To Become Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — For the very first time, New York City’s iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is from right here in Maryland. The 79-foot Norway Spruce was cut in Elkton in Cecil County Thursday morning. Community members gathered to watch the 12-ton tree get expertly cut and lifted by a crane. It was then placed on a flatbed truck for its journey to the Big Apple. Devon and Julie Price had a surprise knock on their door earlier this year from the Erik Pauze, the Head Gardner at Rockefeller Center. The center said Pauze spotted the tree from afar. “We never considered...
MARYLAND STATE

