Do look down: Scaling one of NYC's tallest skyscrapers

Take a look at this year’s list of the most expensive Zip codes in America and you’ll notice something surprising. Manhattan is nowhere to be found. In fact, not a single New York City Zip code was ranked among the nation’s 20 priciest, according to a new report from Property Shark (h/t Barron’s). The real estate data firm has been publishing an annual rankings of the nation’s most expensive Zip codes since 2016, and this is the first time Manhattan hasn’t been represented near the top of the list. The borough may have missed out on the top 20 in part because...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO