DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR announced the qualifying elements and race format for the first Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the unprecedented 150-lap main event highlighting two days of racing action at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Feb. 5-6. On Saturday, NASCAR Cup Series competitors will take to the track for practice sessions prior to single car qualifying runs to determine the starting order for the four scheduled heat races. The field will be open to 40 entrants.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO