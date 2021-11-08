CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Priestly Hedge Fund Manager Broke Ninth Commandment, But Crucially Not The Eighth

By Jon Shazar
Cover picture for the articleFather Emmanuel Lemelson’s eponymous hedge fund is said to be run within the confines of Christian ethics, which is fitting, as he’s a Greek Orthodox priest. A jury in Boston is not so sure. Jurors found he made three false statements, including by saying during a radio...

DEALBREAKER

Unfortunately For Hedge Fund Fraudsters, Even Judges Have To Listen To Juries

There are many things about the Platinum Partners hedge fund fraud(s) saga that are exceptional: The ghoulish strategies. The Ferragamo bags stuffed with cash to win mandates Platinum didn’t even want. The generally mystifying behaviors of many of those adjudicating matters. The witness intimidation. The fact that firm founder Mark Nordlicht and his former lieutenant, David Levy, were cleared of the most serious charges against them—and then of all of them, by yet another judge going rogue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
moneyweek.com

Chris Hohn: from hedge fund moneymaker to climate crusty

Chris Hohn once described himself as an “unbelievable moneymaker”. He’s not wrong about that, says Forbes. Hohn’s London-based firm, TCI Fund Management, made more money in financial markets than any of the world’s most successful hedge funds in 2019. Unlike many of his counterparts, Hohn has consistently outperformed, producing $22.8bn of net gains between 2004 and 2019. Last year he also set a new UK record for pay – collecting £343m in annual dividend payments, which amounts to around £1m a day. Quite a feat for a man who once claimed: “I don’t really care about money”.
ECONOMY
wmleader.com

Big hedge funds are now getting smacked by inflation

After slamming shoppers, manufacturers and tech giants alike, inflation is poised to claim a new set of victims: Wall Street’s smartest hedge funds. Caught flat-footed by the Federal Reserve’s plans to begin tapering its bond purchases — confirmed by the central bank on Wednesday after more than a week of market-churning speculation — a slew of top-tier hedge funds are now coping with losses from overly optimistic bets that inflation is only a temporary phenomenon.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

JPMorgan Touts Hedge Funds, Real Estate Over Crypto for 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Investors with cash to put to work should consider parking it in hedge funds and real estate as traditional assets like stocks and bonds will underperform next year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. So-called alternative assets, which also include digital currencies, private debt...
MARKETS
DEALBREAKER

Opening Bell: 11.10.21

Photo by Rivian., CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Rivian is America's biggest IPO since Facebook [CNN]. The initial public offering is the largest globally of the year, and the 12th largest listing ever, according to data provider Refinitiv. With an initial valuation of more than $77 billion, Rivian would be worth more than Honda and almost as much as Ford itself…. "Rivian's order flow and backing from Amazon are key validating signals for investors," said Asad Hussain, senior emerging technology analyst at PitchBook.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Hedge Funds Are Placing Their Bets on Uranium

A push towards renewable energy sources is bringing nuclear power back in consideration, causing hedge funds to place bullish bets on uranium. “Funds such as Ben Melkman’s New York-based Light Sky Macro, Anchorage Capital and Tribeca Investment Partners have been positive on the outlook for the raw material, as a global energy crunch highlights the role of nuclear power in a transition away from fossil fuels,” a Financial Times article notes.
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Hedge fund with $900M stake pressures Centene to replace board members

Politan Capital Management, a hedge fund with nearly a $900 million stake in Centene, is pressuring the company to replace several board members, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 3. The pressure comes in an effort to motivate Centene's stocks, which haven't seen the growth that its peers' have, the...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos Capital Management and Alphadyne Asset Management are being identified by Bloomberg News as two of the large hedge funds that have incurred losses as a result of wrong-way positions on government-bond yields. Yields across the world have unexpectedly converged on growing expectations of tighter policy from central banks and...
BUSINESS
institutionalinvestor.com

I Was the Only Female Partner at My Hedge Fund. Here’s What Needs to Change.

In 2012, the two founding partners of Canyon made the strategic decision to elevate a select few to partnership status. This was not only a prestigious title and the highest level of seniority at the firm, it also meant a different compensation scheme. In the industry, partners generally earn a percentage of the incentive fees of the firm and, should the firm be sold, get a cut on the upside. Partners feel more like owners than employees. This new partnership structure did not emerge just out of a generous desire to share the wealth, although I could conceive that it was a large contributor to it — if I were an ingénue rather than a trader, that is. No, it was chiefly a thoughtful retention plan, spurred, I reckon, by the unexpected departure of Canyon’s most senior employee and head of research. Turnover is harmful to any business, but it is particularly damaging to hedge funds, who have no other assets than the brainpower and expertise of their employees.
ECONOMY

