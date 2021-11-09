CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Two men carjacked on Bourbon Street while unloading groceries; police release photos of suspect

By MISSY WILKINSON
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were unloading groceries from their white Mercedes Benz SUV on Monday afternoon in the French Quarter when a gunman approached them and demanded their...

www.nola.com

