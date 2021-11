RTB House, a global marketing technology company, invests in NapoleonCat, a social media customer engagement platform. RTB House will support the company on the journey of becoming the leading social media management platform worldwide. The investment is expected to accelerate NapoleonCat’s growth, bringing more value to its existing and potential clients. NapoleonCat is the second company RTB House invested in this year, following the acquisition of WhitePress. NapoleonCat’s management board remains unchanged. The transaction was made with KnowledgeHub, INventures, and business angels. The financial terms are not disclosed.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO