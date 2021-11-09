Winter Wonders – Boerner Bigger and Brighter – 11/19 to 1/2

I hope you all had a wonderful Halloween. I spent my time with friends and family, as well as eating sweet treats. Fall is by far one of the most beautiful seasons we have here. November is the month to remember what we are thankful for. I am so grateful to live in a place that brings out so much beauty during this season. I love watching all of the leaves turn different colors and feeling the air get crisp. The fall colors are arriving, and our beloved Modesto ash trees foliage comes upon us. One of my favorite things about Fall is all of the yummy things my mom and I bake. Every Fall, my mom and I bake these delicious vegan chocolate chip pumpkin muffins. Try and find some time to cook or bake with family this month. For some more pleasure this season, I recommend checking out some fun corn mazes in our area. I love Dutch Hollow farms. It is super family-friendly, and it is located right here in Modesto at 4524 Milnes Road. They have a corn maze, pumpkin patches, games, a petting zoo, and so much more. A farm day pass is $12, and children two and under are free! Be sure to head there in Spring as well because they sell their beautiful tulips. I go every year with my family, and it is one of the highlights of the season.

MODESTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO