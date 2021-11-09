CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

The Arenui

sportdiver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake one look inside, and it’s clear that the Arenui is a passion project devoted as much to Indonesia’s vibrant arts and culture as it is to its biodiverse underwater wonders. This isn’t just a liveaboard: It’s a floating boutique hotel where the boat itself is art, built from reclaimed wood...

www.sportdiver.com

Comments / 0

sportdiver.com

Zensational Dives By Day, Blu Zen Luxury At Night

Zensational Dives includes up to 3 dives per day starting at $1199 per person for 4-night stay. Blu Zen has partnered with a 5-Star PADI Centre to offer dive packages for groups of 4. Dive Belize's world's famous dive spots along the largest living barrier reef in the world, Swim with manatees, dive with sea turtles and even enjoy a night dive. After your dive, your luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, spacious private Sea View Condo awaits you at Blu Zen.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

Most Dangerous Volcanoes on the Planet

Volcanoes are responsible for some of the most devastating and dramatic natural disasters in history. Massive eruptions have created explosions more powerful than nuclear bombs and scattered ash around the globe. Sometimes there’s so much ash that it blocks out the sun and temporarily alters the global climate.  Eruptions can also reshape mountains, create lakes, […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Cruises#Fish#Art#Indian#Quality Of Staff#The Readers Choice
ScienceAlert

Elusive Crystal Predicted Decades Ago Found Trapped in a Diamond From The Deep Earth

While humanity keeps reaching further and further towards the stars, a place much closer to home remains completely inaccessible to us. There's only so far we can reach into the ground, meaning the best we can do is speculate on what makes up so much of our planet deep beneath our feet. But every now and again, the planet itself coughs up flawed diamonds that have swallowed tiny samples of some of our world's more exotic minerals. Now, for the first time ever, one of these diamond capsules has transported a naturally occurring calcium silicate mineral from Earth's lower mantle (which makes up more...
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

Blancpain Dives Into the Blue With Two New Flyback Chronographs

Blancpain’s Air Command collection just added new members to the family. This week, the Swiss watchmaker introduced two flyback chronographs to the eponymous line, in 18-carat red gold and grade 23 titanium models. Dubbed the Blancpain Air Command, the 42 mm examples reflect the spirit of the vintage 1950s pilot’s watch and feature a countdown rotating bezel. A deep blue color adds a modern touch, and plays nicely with the sunburst dial and finely snailed chronograph counters. The models’ high-contrast display comes with Super-LumiNova on the hands and hour-markers, making it function for day and nighttime settings. The luminescent material is also...
GOLD
Robb Report

Sunreef’s Lavish New 96-Foot ‘Super Cat’ Has the Soul—and Amenities—of a Superyacht

Forget superyachts. Sunreef’s “super cat” is ready to prowl the high seas. After announcing the new 100 Sunreef Power back in May, the Polish shipyard unveiled images of the very first model on Wednesday. Measuring 96 feet from tip to tail, hull number one is the largest super cat of the fleet and has the finish of a traditional superyacht, according to Sunreef. “Sunreef Yachts is the only shipyard in the world to inject superyacht quality into multihull architecture,” founder and president Francis Lapp said in a statement. The multihull has been customized to reflect her new owner’s appreciation for classic design. Built...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
AFP

Mexico City sets world record for free Wi-Fi hotspots

Mexico City has set a world record for free Wi-Fi access thanks to thousands of public internet access points across the capital, Guinness World Records announced Wednesday. Official adjudicator Carlos Tapia presented the award for the most hotspots -- 21,500 -- in a single free urban Wi-Fi network to Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

Mountain biking gives this Tasmanian town a sustainable future. Logging does not

In the late 19th century it was tin mining that drove the economic life of Derby, about 100 km from Launceston in north-eastern Tasmania. But the mine has long closed. From a peak of more than 3,000, by the 2016 census Derby’s population was 178, with a 20% unemployment rate. What has saved Derby from becoming another mining ghost town is finding a more sustainable mountain resource: mountain biking. This transition could be considered a role model for the world, a story of hope for mining communities seeking to transition away from unsustainable resource extraction to something more about maintaining balance...
SPORTS
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: beautiful, available and empty – how landscape photographers reinvented the colonial project in Australia

Colonial history overflows with commodities. From the early 1800s, wool generated extraordinary wealth for squatters and pastoralists and substantial investment in the Australian colonies. In the 1850s, gold motivated tens of thousands of people to work the earth or service the diggings. Coal, copper, tin, wheat, barley and cotton all assumed importance at different times. In those great cathedrals of late 19th century colonial self-representation, the International Exhibitions, any visitor would have immediately noticed the way New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania sought to identify with the commodities produced in these places. In a photograph from 1879, the NSW Department of...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

How did the Thames recover from being a ‘dead’ river to homing venomous sharks?

A new report by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) into the state of the River Thames has reached the surprise conclusion that it is in rude health and now home to 115 different fish species and 92 types of wildfowl.Among the creatures now traversing its 215-mile length from the Cotswolds through the heart of London to the North Sea are seahorses, eels, seals and even sharks, including tope, starry smooth hound and spurdog, according to the study, the first “health check” the capital’s bisecting waterway has undergone in 60 years.The most eye-catching of these visitors are perhaps the tope...
ANIMALS
AFP

Amazon birds becoming smaller, longer-winged due to climate change

Even the wildest parts of the Amazon untouched by humanity are being impacted by climate change, according to new research. Hotter, drier conditions over the past four decades are decreasing the body size of the rainforest's birds while increasing their wingspans, a study published in the journal Science Advances said Friday. The changes are thought to be a response to nutritional and physiological challenges, especially during the June to November dry season. "The biggest takeaway for me is that this is happening far from direct human disturbance, such as deforestation, in the heart of the world's biggest rainforest," Vitek Jirinec, an ecologist at the Integral Ecology Research Center and the paper's lead author told AFP.
ANIMALS
CBS San Francisco

Study: Avalanche of Pandemic-Generated Trash Will Pollute Oceans and Beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A new study reveals that a lot more trash — including PPE — is ending up in our oceans. It a price being paid in our waters and on shores, where millions of pounds of plastic trash generated during the fight against COVID is ending up. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that the worldwide battle against COVID generated 8.4 million tons of plastic trash. From that, 57 million pounds ended up in our oceans. Experts say 2 billion single-use face masks are being used each day. “Eventually it will become...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

