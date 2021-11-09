CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

Glenwood Police Department Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38oyfl_0crJgsIN00

(Glenwood) Glenwood Police arrested one person from Nebraska and one person from Council Bluffs in separate incidents.

Police arrested 33-year old Lorenzo Cobb, of Hastings, Nebraska on Monday, for driving while revoked. Authorities held Cobb on a $1,000 cash bond.

Police arrested 19-year old Deven Hatfield of Council Bluffs for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked. Authorities held Hatfield on a $3,300.00 cash bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

State Trooper Benda Swerved to Avoid Deer in Deadly Northeast Iowa Crash

(Postville, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Ted Benda was swerving to avoid a deer when he crashed his squad car October 14th in Clayton County. Trooper Benda died six days later in the hospital. Investigators say Benda was driving on Highway 51 near Postville at a high speed to assist deputies with a wanted suspect. The State Patrol said “due to this evasive action, the Dodge Charger lost traction, entered into the east ditch, and struck an embankment on the driver’s side. The vehicle then rolled, coming to rest on the driver’s side.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested on assault charges in Red Oak

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested three people on assault charges in the 1200 block of E. Summit Street Thursday. Alisha Lynn Seyler, 20, of Red Oak, was arrested on the charges of Simple Assault and Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury. Seyler was transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $2,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Afton man arrested for OWI following an accident with an emergency vehicle

(Creston) An Afton man was arrested for OWI 1st Offense following a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Creston Police Department says 57-year-old Todd Jackson, of Creston, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, on his way to an active fire with his lights and sirens on. Jackson slowed down at the intersection of Adams and Elm Street and believed the intersection was clear. 69-year-old Gary Stonehocker, of Afton, driving a 2007 Jeep, pulled out into the intersection and failed to yield to the emergency vehicle. The Chevrolet Silverado struck the Jeep.
CRESTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Hastings, IA
City
Council Bluffs, IA
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Fort Dodge Man Gets 15 Years For Hitting Wright County Deputy With Squad Car

(Eagle Grove, IA) — The sentence is 15 years in prison for a Fort Dodge man who tried to run over a Wright County Sheriff’s deputy last September. Thirty-two-year-old Sean McMillan pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and second-degree robbery in a deal with prosecutors. The deputy stopped a car driven by McMillan following a disturbance in Goldfield and arrested him for being a felon in possession of a handgun. McMillan was handcuffed and placed in a squad car. The complaint says while the deputy was dealing with another passenger, McMillan took control of the squad car, hit the deputy and drove off.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Buchanan County Authorities ID Body Recovered From Wapsipinicon River

(Quasqueton, IA) — Authorities in northeast Iowa are releasing the name of the man whose body was found in the Wapsipinicon River. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of 80-year-old Michael John Wheeler of Quasqueton were recovered from the water Tuesday morning. Fishermen discovered Wheeler’s body. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released the official cause of death. Deputies said there was no reason to believe foul play was involved.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Accused in Shooting Death of State Trooper Smith Wants Trial Moved

(Waterloo, IA) — The man charged in the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith wants his trial moved out of Grundy County. Forty-two-year-old Michael Lang of Grundy Center is facing first-degree murder and other charges for shooting Smith and firing at other state troopers in an armed personnel carrier on April 9th. Smith’s attorneys argue it would be difficult to seat an impartial jury in Grundy County. The lawyers say Lang ran for sheriff last November and received 22 percent of the vote.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department reports two arrests and one citation. Michael Mario Morelli, 56, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for a disturbance on November 2nd. Morelli was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with assault. Alexander Archer Foster Gorka, 26, of Manilla, was...
HARLAN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Cobb
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Investigate Vehicle Fire

(Creston) Creston Police received a call of a vehicle fire on Tuesday morning at Cherry and Montgomery Streets. Police learned the vehicle was stolen from Eby’s Auto and set on fire. The red 2003 Chevy S10 received an estimated $5,000 damage. Melody Signs, of 810 Goldenshores, in Creston, reported on...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports ten arrests from November 5th through November 8th. Bobby Brice Horn, 33, of Maryville, Missouri, was arrested November 5th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $7,500. Ronnie Lee Fuller, 53, of Clarinda, was arrested November 5th for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: 5 Teenagers Arrested After Pursuit Into Iowa And Back

(Omaha, NE) — Omaha police report the arrest of five teenagers early Monday after a pursuit that crossed the state line into Iowa and back. Officers say the people taken into custody include a woman who turned 19 Monday, an 18-year-old man, two 17-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old boy. Police say the chase started after officers responded to a shots-fired call. During the pursuit into Iowa just north of Council Bluffs authorities saw shots were fired at trailing officers.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Man hurt in Pickup/Deer Accident

(Creston) An Adams County man suffered injuries when his pickup collided with a deer in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at around 7:22 p.m. on Tuesday, within the Creston City limits. Air Rescue transported the driver, 26-year old Tyler Donald Miller, of Prescott, to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Western Iowa Today

Police: Boy fatally shot in Des Moines was trying to rob man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy who was killed in Des Moines was attempting to rob the 21-year-old man who shot him. Police said Thursday that another 15-year-old boy who also was involved in the attempted robbery has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery. Authorities are attempting to have him tried as an adult. The shooting occurred Sunday morning, and the boy who was shot died Tuesday at a local hospital. Police said Thursday that the teenager who died was armed with a handgun and the other teenager was armed with a knife when they attempted to rob the man, and he fired a shot.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

South Carolina man gets 50 years for killing mother in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sentenced a South Carolina man to 50 years in prison for the 2020 stabbing death of his mother in Sioux City, Iowa. District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Friday sentenced 32-year-old Paul Belk, of Beaufort, South Carolina, after finding him guilty on Oct. 1 of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana. The Sioux City Journal reports Belk must serve as least 35 years before he’s eligible for parole. Belk stabbed his mother, Lisa Belk, 16 times with two knives and a pair of scissors while they were an apartment on April 14, 2020. He had arrived in Sioux City the day before. Belk’s lawyers argued he was insane at the time of the assault. A prosecution psychologist said Belk was able to distinguish right from wrong.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Court of Appeals upholds drug pat-down

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An appellate court ruling has upheld a drug seizure in a case that raised questions about when police can seize drugs in pat-downs. The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Court of Appeals found that a district court judge had erred in ruling that the evidence uncovered during a search of Earnest Hunt Jr. was inadmissible. At issue was the “plain-feel exception,” which allows officers to seize anything found during a weapon pat-down that is “immediately apparent” to the touch to be contraband without a warrant. The district court ruled it didn’t apply. But the appellate court found that the officer didn’t need to pinpoint the specific type of drug to rely on the exception.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two People face Numerous Drug Charges in Mills County

(Glenwood) Mills County authorities arrested two people on numerous drug charges following a lengthy investigation. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 66-year old Jackie Lee Ward Jr., and 59-year old Vicki Kay Delezene, both from Council Bluffs. Authorities transported Ward and Delezene to the Mills County Jail for delivering methamphetamine and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Imprisoned lottery computer tech seeks to overturn sentence

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family is suing Iowa, claiming he was pressured four years ago to plead guilty to crimes he did not commit. Eddie Tipton filed documents starting the lawsuit from prison in January 2020. He wants the court to halt all restitution he’s been ordered to pay until a trial is held. A lawyer from the Iowa attorney general’s office asked a judge to dismiss Tipton’s lawsuit as frivolous. Tipton in 2017 accepted a plea agreement and was ordered to repay $2 million in ill-gotten winnings from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Body Pulled From Wapsipinicon River in Northeast Iowa

(Quasqueton, IA) — Authorities in northeast Iowa are investigating the discovery of a body in the Wapsipinicon River near Quasqueton. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says fishermen reported a body in the river just before 8:30 this morning (Tuesday). Deputies and first responders pulled a man’s body from the water. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office is doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Sheriff’s officials say there is no reason to believe foul play is involved.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy