Glenwood Police Department Report

(Glenwood) Glenwood Police arrested one person from Nebraska and one person from Council Bluffs in separate incidents.

Police arrested 33-year old Lorenzo Cobb, of Hastings, Nebraska on Monday, for driving while revoked. Authorities held Cobb on a $1,000 cash bond.

Police arrested 19-year old Deven Hatfield of Council Bluffs for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked. Authorities held Hatfield on a $3,300.00 cash bond.