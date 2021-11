Luxtorpeda is a Steam Play compatibility tool (like Proton) that allows you to run games from Steam using various different game engines and reimplementations. The basic idea is that Luxtorpeda manages various Linux-native game engines for you. So you go to download a game on Steam, like Warzone 2100 or Arx Fatalis and instead of giving you the old and crusty versions Steam has it will give you the currently up to date open source game engines (not all game engines provided are open source though). There's a lot it supports and the Luxtorpeda website was updated to make browsing what it supports easier.

