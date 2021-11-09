CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Judge upholds United Airlines' Covid vaccine mandate for employees

By Reuters , Reuters
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A US federal judge on Monday ruled United Airlines can impose a Covid-19 vaccine mandate on its employees that only provides unpaid leave for workers who are exempted for medical or religious...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Pandemic travel news: US borders open as more of Europe is rated 'very high' risk

(CNN) — After nearly 20 months of closed borders, the US finally opened to vaccinated international visitors on Monday, November 8. But transatlantic travel remains an ever changing landscape, with this week also seeing more European destinations added to the CDC's highest risk travel category. And as European Covid cases...
TRAVEL
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
CNBC

Retail and trucking trade groups sue Biden administration to overturn vaccine mandate

The National Retail Federation, the National Federation of Independent Business and the American Trucking Associations sued the Biden administration over its vaccine and testing requirements. They argue the requirements would results in businesses losing employees and incurring compliance costs, as well as disrupting the supply chain. "We are now, regrettably,...
RETAIL
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniority#Covid#Ual#The Biden Administration
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate temporarily halted: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses is still temporarily blocked, with lawsuits from at least 24 states. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. This is part of President Joe Biden's new employer vaccination mandate issued in September, and will cover 84 million workers. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bloomberglaw.com

Fifth Circuit Stands by Decision to Halt Shot-or-Test Mandate

A U.S. appeals court has extended its Nov. 6 order pausing President Joe Biden’s shot-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The ruling, issued today by the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, solidifies its earlier order blocking implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency regulation. Its ruling comes ahead of a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation lottery to determine which federal appeals court will be assigned to adjudicate the many legal challenges to the measure now pending across the country. The lottery is slated for Nov. 16.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHIO Dayton

Biden’s vaccine mandate on hold as it faces legal battles

President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private business is facing several legal challenges in the courts. The federal policy requires companies with 100 or more workers get vaccinated or get tested weekly starting January 4. “I am not anti-vaccine, I am anti mandate,” said Brandon Trosclair, Louisiana business owner. Default Mono...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US court maintains block on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A US federal court on Friday maintained a suspension of the Biden administration's mandate requiring large businesses to vaccinate employees for Covid-19. The three-judge panel for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans affirmed its initial order from last week, which blocked the mandate from going into effect. The court said on Friday that the mandate "grossly exceeds" the administration's authority. If upheld, the suspension would represent a major setback to one of Biden's most far-reaching and high-impact efforts to secure the widespread immunization of American workers ahead of a winter when a resurgence of Covid-19 is expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTLA

No California adult should be denied COVID booster, state officials say

No fully vaccinated adult should be denied a COVID-19 booster shot, the California Department of Public Health says. The move comes as health authorities are trying to increase the number of Californians getting the booster shots, fearing that slow early demand could increase the chances of another winter coronavirus wave. “Do not turn a patient away […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

726K+
Followers
112K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy