Communication, Wynton Marsalis says, is the “challenge of life.”. “I think I’m telling you something, but you’re not hearing me,” Marsalis told a student from Montclair State University’s Cali School of Music when he visited the campus this week. “Have you ever gone out with somebody? The first date is great. On the third date, you never want to go out with them again. And the thing is, they didn’t want to go out with you after the first date.”

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO