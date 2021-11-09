CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Klinghoffer Shares How He Looks Up To His Bandmates In Pearl Jam

By Ariel King
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Josh Klinghoffer joined Pearl Jam as the band's new touring guitarist. His first performance with them took place at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in September, and he recently opened up to Consequence Of Sound about how it's felt joining one of his favorite childhood bands.

"It is, it's enormously gratifying," Klinghoffer said in the interview . "My bedroom wall when I was like 11, 12, 13 years old was all these people. I feel like I've known these guys for 30 y ears already, I don't know if that will make it work better or not."

He spoke of how the band gives him free range during performances, allowing him to add his own twists and signatures to older songs as they play up on stage. "I try to make my being onstage matter instead of just popping in and out for one littel world," Klingoffer said. "But they've been incredibly welcoming and generous to me, and have just sort of let me find my place."

Prior to joining Pearl Jam, Klinghoffer had been a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers . However, he was let go from the band in 2019 when their former guitarist, John Frusciante, returned. Klinghoffer and the Chili Peppers had been able to depart on good terms. Prior to leaving the group, Klinghoffer had played in RHCP for ten years.

While playing at the Ohana Festival in September, Pearl Jam had been joined on stage by Brandi Carlile . The country singer sang alongside Eddie Vedder for a version of their song "Better Man."

