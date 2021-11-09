November Is C. difficile Awareness Month With An Annual Conference, Recognizing Subject Matter Experts, Expressing Gratitude to US Governors
TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - C Diff Foundation announced today that the 9th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO welcomed over 40 international topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, and academia on November 4-5, 2021. World-renowned presenters delivered data and discussed critical information on...www.the-journal.com
Comments / 0