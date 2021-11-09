That’s Hot: See the Fabulous Paris in Love Posters and First-Look Photos

Emma Roberts was a class act at Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum.
The star-studded reception kicked off at Hilton’s late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate on Thursday for the three-night celebration. There will be a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier Friday and another black-tie affair on Saturday.
The “Scream Queens” star arrived to the Hilton residence in a timeless black tulle dress by Monique Lhuillier with a sharp blazer draped over her shoulders. She held hands with her friend Cade Hudson, who was once Britney Spears’ longtime manager, instead of her partner Garrett Hedlund.
She was also carrying the Bvlgari Serpenti...
