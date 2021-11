Venterra Group plc has been created. Ayman Asfari, who previously served as the group chief executive of Petrofac, has formed Venterra Group plc. The business was made by Asfari and colleagues to create a global services champion supporting the offshore wind industry’s rapid expansion and leading role in the energy transition, the company’s website outlined. Venterra’s mission is said to be to service wind energy developers globally with best-in-class engineering, construction and operations services, through acquiring and partnering with experienced and differentiated providers with an entrepreneurial culture and technological drive.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO