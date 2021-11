Rockstar has been unwilling to show off Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition gameplay before release, but those lucky few who got their hands on the game early will. The collection is out for PlayStation 5 and PS4 on Friday, and here's our first look at III, Vice City, and San Andreas all running in their updated versions. We've embedded footage from YouTube and other sources below, with roughly half an hour of III and Vice City currently uploaded. There's a short clip of San Andreas too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO