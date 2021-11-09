Mocks Aaron Rodgers' Vax Drama

Longtime Fox Sports NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw is lashing out at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for having lied about taking a Covid-19 vaccine. In a stunning commentary on Fox NFL Sunday, Bradshaw — the longtime Fox host and legendary NFL quarterback who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his illustrious career — absolutely tore into the Green Bay signal caller. Rodgers, prior to the season, asked if he had been vaccinated and said “yeah, I’m immunized.” Earlier this week, however, it came to light — after the star QB contracted Covid-19 — that Rodgers did not get the jab, and opted instead for a homeopathic treatment.
Comments / 0