NFL

Mocks Aaron Rodgers' Vax Drama

By TMZ Sports
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe blitz on Aaron Rodgers is in full force -- Jon Stewart is now railing the superstar quarterback...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Mocks Aaron Rodgers’ Disastrous Interview in Cold Open Sketch

Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers’ disastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host. “Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said. “It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.” Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August...
NFL
New Haven Register

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Aaron Rodgers' COVID stance, introduces James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump

“Saturday Night Live” returned with its second batch of all-new episodes on Nov. 6 and once again, COVID-19 was the hot topic for the cold open sketch. Specifically this time, the NBC late-night sketch comedy series parodied NFL player Aaron Rodgers’ controversial comments and anti-vaccination stance and also included new cast member James Austin Johnson’s impression of Donald Trump.
NFL
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jon Stewart
The Spun

Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
On3.com

Packers update status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Seahawks showdown

The Green Bay Packers anticipate having quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in time for this Sundays’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and stirred up quite the controversy in doing so. Regardless of that previous situation, he is likely for him to return by Sunday.
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Shailene Woodley's Defense Of Aaron Rodgers Is A Little Below The Belt

Looks like Shailene Woodley is going to extreme lengths to defend fiancé Aaron Rodgers from criticism for lying about his vaccination status. The “Fault In Our Stars” star took to Instagram on Tuesday to slam a Daily Mail story that, according to ProFootballTalk, misidentified a man in Los Angeles as the Green Bay Packers quarterback and falsely claimed he had violated NFL COVID protocols by breaking quarantine.
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shailene Woodley Says Media Is ‘Grasping at Straws' Amid Fiancé Aaron Rodgers' Vax Drama

Shailene Woodley is addressing media coverage of her regarding her fiancé Aaron Rodgers’ decision to not get vaccinated and subsequent controversial comments on the topic. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the 29-year-old actor shared a message alongside an unrelated video of a pig getting a bath on her Instagram Stories. Above the video, Woodley penned a message addressed to the media to set the record straight on a report.
NFL
primetimer.com

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Aaron Rodgers as a "Karen" for his vaccine deception

Kimmel unloaded on the reigning NFL MVP and his one-time guest for falsely implying he was vaccinated. “No one seems to know that he wasn’t vaccinated,” said Kimmel. “He hasn’t been wearing a mask, even where it’s required, and at one point, he claimed he was ‘immunized,’ but looking back at when he said it, it should have been obvious that he was not.” ALSO: Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon also joked about the Rodgers vaccination controversy.
NFL
New York Post

Terry Bradshaw crushes Aaron Rodgers over COVID vaccine drama: ‘You lied’

Terry Bradshaw and the rest of the Fox pregame crew are the latest to criticize Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday’s pregame show, Michael Strahan, Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson all took issue with the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s actions and comments surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. The harshest words came from Bradshaw.
NFL
Detroit News

Wednesday's NFL: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

Green Bay, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
mediaite.com

Fox Sports’ Terry Bradshaw DESTROYS Aaron Rodgers for Lying About Vax Status: ‘Learn How to Be Honest’

Longtime Fox Sports NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw is lashing out at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for having lied about taking a Covid-19 vaccine. In a stunning commentary on Fox NFL Sunday, Bradshaw — the longtime Fox host and legendary NFL quarterback who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his illustrious career — absolutely tore into the Green Bay signal caller. Rodgers, prior to the season, asked if he had been vaccinated and said “yeah, I’m immunized.” Earlier this week, however, it came to light — after the star QB contracted Covid-19 — that Rodgers did not get the jab, and opted instead for a homeopathic treatment.
NFL

