Drake Breaks His Silence On Tragic Astroworld Festival Incident

By Kiyonna Anthony
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

It's been a heavy week for all parties involved in the fatal Astroworld Festival crush incident that took place over the weekend. The show's creator, Travis Scott issued a statement shortly after day two of his hometown festival was cancelled, now Drake -- who was performing with Scott as the crowd of 50,000 began to rush toward stage, leaving eight people dead and several people injured.

The Certified Lover Boy took to Instagram to speak out on the tragic situation, writing:

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

On Monday, both Drake and Travis Scott were hit with lawsuits over the Astroworld tragedy , with concertgoers claiming that Scott “had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events”, and “defendants knew or should have known of [Scott’s] prior conduct” while his fellow "Sicko Mode" star is being accused of contributing to causing the surge towards the stage.

The 6 God and Houston rapper aren't the only stars to speak out following Astroworld weekend. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have all posted statements to their social media pages.

Drake's frenemy, Kanye West even dedicated his recent Sunday Service ceremony to the victims and families who lost loved ones at the show.

Houston Police chief Troy Finner says authorities in Texas launched a criminal investigation into the tragedy, involving homicide and narcotics detectives.

