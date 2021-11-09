CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-84 open near Pendleton after strong winds forced closure

By Neil Fischer
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
UPDATE (9:00 a.m.) — Interstate 84 has reopened after strong winds forced a closure between Pendleton and La Grande late Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to Trip Check.

PENDLETON, Ore. — Strong winds have caused I-84 to close from Pendleton to La Grande, according to Trip Check.

According to Trip Check, the interstate was closed just before 1:00 a.m. from seven miles east of Pendleton to seven miles west of La Grande.

Officials advise you to use alternate routes.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton says winds were gusting around 66 miles per hour Monday night.

It’s unclear when I-84 in northeast Oregon will reopen.

WEATHER ALERT: High winds, blowing mountain snow and steady rain across the Northwest this morning

Tuesday brings rain and mountain snow to the Washington and Oregon. High winds across the Blues in Oregon through the late morning hours. A High Wind Warning in place there until 10am, with gusts recorded at 65-70MPH this morning. Showers and winds taper off through the late morning hours. Breezy with isolated shower activity through the Tuesday afternoon and evening...
YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

