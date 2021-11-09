I-84 open near Pendleton after strong winds forced closure

UPDATE (9:00 a.m.) — Interstate 84 has reopened after strong winds forced a closure between Pendleton and La Grande late Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to Trip Check.

PENDLETON, Ore. — Strong winds have caused I-84 to close from Pendleton to La Grande, according to Trip Check.

According to Trip Check, the interstate was closed just before 1:00 a.m. from seven miles east of Pendleton to seven miles west of La Grande.

Officials advise you to use alternate routes.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton says winds were gusting around 66 miles per hour Monday night.

It’s unclear when I-84 in northeast Oregon will reopen.