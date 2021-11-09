CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Rep. Lisa Reynolds makes bid for newly drawn HD 34

By Kelcie Grega
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OwUy_0crJbWxs00 The freshman legislator and pediatrician says she will move to Washington County, sidestepping a potential primary.

As she described it Monday, Nov. 8, when she announced her plans for 2022, state Rep. Lisa Reynolds, D-Portland, is running for re-election in the district of her patients.

The pediatrician and freshman state representative from Northwest Portland, who currently represents House District 36, announced on social media Monday that she is running in newly drawn House District 34. That move avoids a Democratic primary matchup with her current legislative neighbor and fellow doctor, Rep. Maxine Dexter, after they were drawn into the same district in September's redistricting.

The newly drawn HD 34 encompasses a large chunk of unincorporated eastern Washington County, including Bethany, Oak Hills, Terra Linda, Cedar Mill and Bonny Slope.

Reynolds noted in her campaign announcement that she has been caring for patients in the area for the last two decades.

"In my exam room, I see what is working and not working for Oregon's children and their families," she said in her announcement. "It's this understanding that informs all that I do as a state representative in Salem.

Reynolds told Pamplin Media Group that being drawn into the same district as Dexter, who she considers a personal friend, prompted her to seek another district in which to run in 2022. That's when it dawned on her to move near her practice and where her patients live: eastern Washington County.

"I am just so grateful that it worked out to be this way, and I think this is actually probably a better fit for me," said Reynolds, who just moved to Oak Hills from Portland's Alphabet District in early November. "I think more people probably know me in House District 34 than know me in my current district."

She doesn't mean as a policymaker, Reynolds clarified — she means as "Dr. Lisa."

As "Dr. Lisa," Reynolds was an advocate for Washington County's recent ban on flavored tobacco products. Reynolds has also worked with the Beaverton School District in the past to advocate for LGBTQ students.

"I've already been kind of doing the work in this district, as a pediatrician," she said. "It just feels like this really nice synergy that I'll be doing the legislative part of it, too, in a year."

Reynolds will have to win her party's nomination and the general election.

She won't face any opposition from the current representative from HD 34. Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, plans to run in House District 27, a more Beaverton-centric district.

Democrats hold a big advantage in HD 34 and other suburban districts on Portland's Westside, where they significantly outnumber Republicans by voter registration. The district Reynolds hopes to represent is not expected to be competitive in the general election.

Reynolds defeated Republican David Ball in the current version of HD 36 by a 66-point margin last November. Helm ran unopposed in the current version of HD 34.

Reynolds has already earned the support of several of her Democratic colleagues, including Dexter, Helm, Rep. Dacia Grayber and Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward.

Reynolds has also received endorsements from several Washington County elected officials, including County Chair Kathryn Harrington of Beaverton, County Commissioner Pam Treece of Portland, and County Commissioner Nafisa Fai of Aloha.

Reynolds likes to apply her science background to her work as a representative and communicator.

??"This is what I do, actually — I take science, and I distill it down, and I explain it to people," she said. "And whether it's talking about an ear infection, or the importance of the MMR vaccine, that's what I do."

Reynolds takes the same approach to social inequities, remarking, "I have realized over the past 10 to 15 years … that the deck is stacked against some people. And until everyone can be whoever they want to be, I'm not going to rest."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Times

Foote, Marquis: Wasco County DA's legal shenanigans are dirty pool

John Foote is the former Clackamas County district attorney. Joshua Marquis is the former Clatsop County district attorney.For our justice system to work, all the parts must do their jobs, honestly and conscientiously. Each must respect the role each plays, prosecutors enforce the law and seek justice and defense attorneys vigorously defend their clients. When that doesn't happen, the system breaks down. Such a disconnect is unfolding in The Dalles. There is plenty of crime in Wasco County, but that is not where recently elected Wasco County District Attorney Matt Ellis is focusing his efforts. Ellis, a former defense attorney...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

COVID-19 recovery slows, but no sign of a new spike

Forecast: Hospitalizations could stay above 400 through Thanksgiving, as infection surge begins to slowOregon's rebound from the delta variant spike in COVID-19 has slowed, with hospitalizations remaining high through February, a new state forecast reported Thursday, Nov. 11. The number of people in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19 will stay above 400 statewide through Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, according to the forecast from Oregon Health & Science University. Dr. Peter Graven, director of the OHSU Office of Advanced Analytics, said due to the availability of vaccines, Oregon won't experience the kind of surge in infections that swept the state last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Times

Letters to the Editor: Nov. 11, 2021

The Times publishes letters on a gas station proposal in Bethany, public participation in Sherwood and more.Chevron station doesn't belong in this neighborhood Who loves land use zoning? Well, it is tough to love. But, it does have a purpose. Or at least it should. There is a Chevron station proposed at Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road north of Highway 26 in Washington County. And the applicant is asking the county for a variance to reduce setback requirements because "a smaller building footprint would significantly impact the financial feasibility of the project." I think the variance should be...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Changing a veteran's life

Tigard resident Craig Brooks receives bathroom remodel, compliments of Baths for the Brave programJust in time for Veterans Day, a former U.S. Army veteran from Tigard was recently selected to receive something simple that will make his life a whole lot easier: a brand-new, easy-access shower system, a gift from Baths for the Brave. On Friday, Nov. 5, crews from Jacuzzi Bath Remodel of Portland were busy installing the new bathroom system for Craig Brooks. "They're doing a good job," said Brooks as the company finished up its work, noting that the new equipment will make his life easier. He...
TIGARD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Hills, OR
City
Dexter, OR
City
Bethany, OR
City
Aloha, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Salem, OR
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Cedar Mill, OR
County
Washington County, OR
The Times

Kristof banks $1 million for governor's race

Other candidates raise money, but Yamhill author rakes in money from big, national donorsThe 2022 election campaign received a jolt of political adrenaline on Monday, Nov. 8, as former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof reported over $1 million in contributions for his bid for Oregon governor. The report filed exactly one year before the Nov. 8, 2022, general election catapulted Kristof to the front of the race for campaign dollars. Kristof's "Nick for Oregon" committee raised $1,010,999 from contributions dating to Oct. 15, though he did not announce he was running until Oct. 27. The campaign reported no expenditures....
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Aiosa: To honor Oregon veterans, let's ensure all of them are housed

About 1-in-8 of Multnomah County's houseless residents are veterans. Together, we can help get them what they need.A man, recently separated from his wife and living in his car. A former carnival worker who had almost everything he owned â€“ laptop, wallet, cell phone, birth certificate â€“ stolen from him. A cancer patient who suffered three heart attacks between the ages of 50 and 55. What do all three of these very real people have in common? They're all veterans â€“ and until recently, they've all experienced houselessness in Portland. Houselessness has become one of the biggest challenges...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Surgery in Vietnam led to Tualatin veteran's future career

Ben Knight helped save U.S. Marines' lives during wartime, aiding doctors in surgery.When Ben Knight was a youth growing up in Anchorage, Alaska, he often remembers visiting his mother, who was a nurse in a local hospital. What he recalls most clearly is the smell of alcohol in the rooms and hallways. He grew to love that smell — he knew it meant people were being helped. So, when he decided to join the military, he told the recruiter that he wanted to go into the hospital corps, a choice that seemed only natural, since not only was his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Helm
Portland Tribune

$3M PSU grant to fund Tigard-Tualatin School District program

The federal grant will assist district's bilingual/bicultural special ed programs, paying for teacher stipends. A $3 million federal grant recently awarded to Portland State University will be used to boost bilingual and bicultural special education programs in the Tigard-Tualatin School District. Funds from that grant, which were awarded to PSU's...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Nick Kristof announces run for Oregon governor

The former New York Times columnist and Yamhill native has entered the Democratic primary field.Nick Kristof made it official Wednesday morning, Oct. 27: He's running for governor in his home state of Oregon. The former New York Times columnist — who grew up in the Yamhill area, south of Forest Grove — released his first campaign video Wednesday morning, highlighting homelessness, addiction and homicides in Portland among problems he wants to tackle. Kristof, whose work at The New York Times focused heavily on humanitarian crises in countries like China, Sudan and Myanmar, said he returned to Oregon only to find...
OREGON STATE
The Times

EDITORIAL: Johnson's bid for governor could be good for Oregon

Democratic lawmaker, running as an independent, will likely appeal to voters tired of hyper partisanship Two years ago, when state Sen. Betsy Johnson dropped a 19-page amendment to gut her fellow Democrats' cap-and-trade bill, veteran Oregonian business reporter Ted Sickinger aptly described it as a last-minute political "bomb." Last week, the Scappoose lawmaker, who's in served in the Legislature for 20 years, was at it again, dusting off her detonator and announcing she will run for governor next year, as an independent. This is not an endorsement. We applaud her decision. Here's why: Political moderation and compromise have fallen out...
OREGON STATE
The Times

McLeod-Skinner launches primary bid for Schrader's seat in Congress

New congressional districts could mean a crowded and expensive race for at least a couple of regionsJamie McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat from Crooked River Ranch, has filed to run for Congress next year against incumbent U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby. McLeod-Skinner, who previously ran for Congress in 2018 and Oregon Secretary of State in 2020, filed a statement of candidacy on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with the Federal Election Commission. The filing also created a Jamie For Oregon political action committee to raise and spend funds for a 2022 campaign for the 5th Congressional District race. McLeod-Skinner's filing is the first open...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Democrats#Republicans#State#House#Democratic#Bonny Slope#Pamplin Media Group
The Times

At 96, Sherwood resident still paints every day

Joe Adams specializes in Western themes, having painted for the last 50 yearsJoe Adams' room at Avamere at Sherwood is filled with his original oil paintings, all depicting the Western scenes he's recreated throughout his life. That's 96 years of living: 50 of them spent chronicling the lives of cowboys, Native Americans, horses and more, some pieces that have ended up gracing the covers of magazines. But these days, Adams isn't shooting for any type of accolades or awards Now, he paints for his own enjoyment. "I paint every day," said Adams, who uses oils on canvas. "That's kind...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

Seasoned refuge manager comes aboard at Tualatin River NWR

Rebecca GÍmez Chuck will also oversee Wapato Lake National Wildlife Refuge to the west.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's new manager of the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge says she's looking forward to working with all the partners and community members who make the refuge such a huge success. Rebecca Gómez Chuck took over Monday, Oct. 25, as the chief project leader for the expansive refuge, which sits within the Tualatin River floodplain on 1,350 acres just outside of Sherwood. It's part of a 712-square-mile watershed, with the refuge making up only 1% of that area. "I love...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

Activists call for public input on incoming tolls

Some worry about potential tolls on Oregon Highways 217 and 26 in Washington County.Tolls are coming. Around the Portland metro area, it's a question of where. The "No Toll Army," a grassroots group, held a rally earlier this month off Highway 43 near the Oregon City Bridge earlier this month, calling for the public's right to vote directly on implementing new tolls. "This sort of tolling, as soon as you put it in one place, it's just going to creep and grow," West Linn-based organizer Dean Suhr said. "I don't think citizens know tolling is coming, but as soon as...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Times

Tim Ramis, former Tigard city attorney, dead at 71

Ramis, who also served in West Linn and other cities, represented Tigard before the U.S. Supreme Court.Well-known Portland-area attorney Tim Ramis died Oct. 13 at age 71 after a battle with cancer. Ramis served as Tigard's city attorney for years. Tigard eventually hired Shelby Rihala away from his law firm, Jordan Ramis PC, in 2017. In 1994, Ramis represented Tigard before the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Dolan v. City of Tigard. City officials attempted to compel A-Boy Plumbing & Electrical Supply to dedicate a portion of its property for a public greenway and biking trail, as a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Follow live: Oregon high school football scores in 2021 week 8

Track all the final Oregon high school football scores from week 8 of the 2021 season. Here are the Oregon high school football scores from week 7 of the 2021 season. You can find rankings, standings and future schedules at OSAA.org. THURSDAY, OCT. 21 CLASS 6A Special District 4 • No. 2 Central Catholic 71, Gresham 0 • No. 5 Clackamas 41, Sandy 6 Special District 5 • No. 6 Lakeridge 21, Tigard 19 • No. 3 Tualatin 47, Oregon City 8 • No. 4 West Linn 31, No. 1 Lake Oswego 14 CLASS 4A Special District 5 • No....
The Times

Tualatin honors those who served with yard signs

The city will once again offer yard signs to those residents who served in the U.S. militaryFor the second year in a row, the city of Tualatin is offering free yard signs for military veterans throughout the city. The signs are to pay tribute to those who served in the military in lieu of the annual veterans recognition breakfast held at the Juanita Pohl Center. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of that annual event for the second year as well. Those who would like a sign should contact Sara Shepherd, Juanita Pohl Center supervisor, at 503-691-3061 or visit tualatinoregon.gov/recreation/webforms/tualatin-honors-veterans-yard-signs. There is an option to pick-up one of the yard signs or to request a delivery but sign requests are only open until Oct. 24. Delivery of signs will occur the first week of November. {loadposition sub-article-01}
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
48
Followers
791
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy