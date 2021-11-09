Teacher Made Chilling Comments To Reporter The Day Before She Was Killed

Photo: Fairfield Police Department

Last week, a Spanish teacher from Fairfield, Iowa, was brutally murdered , shocking the small city. The body of Nohema Graber , 66, was found hidden under a tarp and a preliminary investigation found that she suffered "trauma to the head."

"My heart goes out to the family, friends, colleagues, and students that are dealing with this tragic murder of Nohema Graber," Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said. "Ms. Graber touched countless children's lives through her work as an educator across our state by sharing her passion of foreign language."

Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the beloved teacher.

The day before Graber was killed, she went to the Fairfield Library to check out a Day of the Dead display. Graber, who was born in Xalapa, Mexico, sat down with a local reporter to discuss the meaning and cultural importance of the Day of the Dead.

According to KCCI , Graber gave her thoughts on mortality and its relation to the holiday.

"We all know we are going to die. It's our way of laughing at death," she said.

Authorities have not determined why the two teens murdered their Spanish teacher.

"As far as a motive goes, they were students, obviously, at the Fairfield High School where she taught. And that's all that we are able to confirm at this time," Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortved said.

Assistant Jefferson County Attorney Patrick J. McAvan told reporters they have not found "any evidence at this point" to suggest that the crime was racially motivated.