If you've ever rounded the bend of Chippewa Street near Landsdowne only to jump for joy at the sight of Donut Drive-In's neon sign, wandered into Florissant's Old Town Donuts at just the moment the apple fritters are being pulled from the oven or been hurried along by former Wold's Fair Donuts matriarch Peggy, in all of her blue eye-shadowed glory, you know one thing: St. Louis is the doughnut capital of the United States. Possibly the world. Like our dive bars, no one does classic, indie doughnut shops like the Gateway to the West. It's our thing.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO