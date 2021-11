Volkswagen is a company that has the rare privilege of having built a car that is instantly recognizable anywhere in the world. We're speaking, of course, about the VW Beetle, a car that was immensely popular just about everywhere. These days, the Beetle is no longer on sale, but the Wolfsburg corporate machine marches on, with new vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 paving the way to a cleaner and better future. As VW's cars have evolved, so have the keys that control them, so Volkswagen has put together a little history lesson for us, showing just how things have changed from metal to mobile.

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO