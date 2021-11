Bloomberg Philanthropies expands initiative to five new states, commits additional $120 million to reduce overdose deaths in U.S. MADISON, Wis. – On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Gov. Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin will be joining the Bloomberg Opioids Overdose Prevention Initiative. Launched in 2018 in Michigan and Pennsylvania, today’s announcement is an expansion of the Initiative to Wisconsin and four other states, including Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, and North Carolina. The expansion is joined by a $120 million investment by Bloomberg Philanthropies with a $10 million investment going directly to Wisconsin’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic over the next five years.

