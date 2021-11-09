State Could Get $800 Million For Water Systems

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has released more than 11,000 pages of documents related to the water system in Benton Harbor. EGLE says the documents and data are in response to a request from the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee and include responses to more than two-dozen Freedom of Information Act requests filed in the past 18 months. EGLE Director Liesl Clark sent a letter to committee chair Ed McBroom laying out a plan for the future public releases of information. EGLE says key findings in the documents now online include actions that have been taken to address lead in the city’s water, challenges that could be faced statewide, and strategies that could be used to reduce lead in drinking water. You can find the documents right here.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO