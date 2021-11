Time and again, the volatility of electric vehicles has paid off in spades. There’s no question about the speed. EVs are some of the fastest cars on the planet, and they’re only getting faster. Petrol cars have their advantages as well. It might be harder to get more horsepower out of them, but the process of losing weight is much more flexible since they don’t require massive amounts of batteries. It’s a perfect matchup then, between the Tesla Model S Plaid Edition and the SF90, Ferrari’s plug-in electric vehicle. Both are close in horsepower and have about an aircraft carrier’s worth of weight between them, so in theory, the race will come down to traction. First, let’s take a look at the competitors.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO