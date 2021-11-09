Papa Closes on $150M Series D Funding Round

Herndon, Virginia, November 8, 2021 (HawkEye 360 PR) — HawkEye 360 Inc., the world’s leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, today announced it has closed $145 million in new funding, priming the company to achieve transformational growth in its data and analytical services product line. This Series D round was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LSE:SSIT), the world’s first listed space tech fund. Additional funding was provided by the Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of UAE’s Tawazun Holding. And joining the round were new investors Jacobs, Gula Tech Adventures, 116 Street Ventures, and New North Ventures, as well as existing investors Advance, Razor’s Edge, NightDragon, SVB Capital, Shield Capital, Adage Capital, and others. This brings the total amount of capital raised to date to $302 million.

