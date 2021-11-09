CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papa Closes on $150M Series D Funding Round

homecaremag.com
 4 days ago

MIAMI (November 9, 2021)—Papa, a curated platform of companionship and support for older adults, families, and other vulnerable populations, announced the close of their Series D funding. The $150 million raised will help address social determinants of health, including loneliness and isolation, for older Americans and others who stand to benefit...

www.homecaremag.com

beautypackaging.com

The Good Glamm Group Raises $150 Million in Series D Round

The Good Glamm Group, a South Asian content-to-commerce conglomerate, has raised $150 million in funding in its Series D round, including both primary and secondary sales, co-led by marquee tech and private equity investors Prosus Ventures, Warburg Pincus along with the participation from Alteria Capital and existing investors L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Amazon, Ascent Capital, the Mankekar Family Office and Stride Ventures.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Cloudbeds raises $150m. in funding to support rapid company growth

SAN DIEGO - Cloudbeds, the hospitality industry's fastest-growing technology provider, announced it has raised a $150 million Series D round from new and existing investors as it continues growing its team, accelerating customer acquisition, expanding its product offerings, and investing heavily in delivering best-in-class technology to the industry. The funding was led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2, joined by Echo Street, Walleye Capital, and returning investors Viking Global Investors, PeakSpan Capital, and Counterpart Ventures. The Series D round brings the company’s total venture funding to $253 million.
SOFTWARE
californianewswire.com

TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP Invests in Clever Real Estate, with Series B investment round

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the Fund) recently participated in a Series B investment round for Clever Real Estate. Clever offers free educational resources – including expert advice, reviews and guides – to help consumers navigate their real estate journey. They also match sellers and buyers with vetted local real estate agents and other service providers to negotiate lower rates on their behalf.
SAN DIEGO, CA
aithority.com

Options AI Closes $4.1 Million Seed Funding Round to Bring Smarter Options to Retail Investors

Options AI, a unique brokerage platform putting option spreads in the toolkit of retail investors, announced it has closed an oversubscribed $4.1 million seed round. The funding round was led by Akuna Capital, Optiver Principal Strategic Investments and Miami International Holdings, Inc., with participation from ViewTrade Holdings. “Technology has helped...
RETAIL
Inside Indiana Business

CEO: Funding Round 'Validation' for Shaker

INDIANAPOLIS - The co-founder and chief executive officer of Indianapolis-based Shaker says the startup's recently-secured $2 million seed round is validation of its efforts since launching out of the High Alpha venture studio a year ago. Shaker has developed a transaction management platform for real estate teams and says the funding will support sales and marketing growth. Chris Lucas says the round also spotlights real estate as a growing market within the tech sector.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
homecaremag.com

Integracare Inc Acquires Eldercare Home Health

TORONTO (November 9, 2021)—Integracare Inc., a provider of private home health care in Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario, has acquired Eldercare Home Health Inc. Eldercare Home Health has been providing registered nurse supervised and case managed home health care in Toronto since 1995. Eldercare Home Health has served thousands of clients and families throughout Toronto focusing exclusively on providing high quality personal support services and home health care for seniors.
HEALTH
parabolicarc.com

HawkEye 360 Raises $145 Million in Series D Round to Expand Dominance of the Commercial Radio Frequency GEOINT Market

Herndon, Virginia, November 8, 2021 (HawkEye 360 PR) — HawkEye 360 Inc., the world’s leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, today announced it has closed $145 million in new funding, priming the company to achieve transformational growth in its data and analytical services product line. This Series D round was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LSE:SSIT), the world’s first listed space tech fund. Additional funding was provided by the Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of UAE’s Tawazun Holding. And joining the round were new investors Jacobs, Gula Tech Adventures, 116 Street Ventures, and New North Ventures, as well as existing investors Advance, Razor’s Edge, NightDragon, SVB Capital, Shield Capital, Adage Capital, and others. This brings the total amount of capital raised to date to $302 million.
HERNDON, VA
Brewbound.com

Konvoy Group Completes $30 Million Series D Funding Round

Konvoy Group, an innovative keg rental solution provider, announced the successful closing of its Series D A$30m raise through a combination of equity and convertible note. This new capital will be used to accelerate the execution of Konvoy’s growth strategies. Funding will facilitate the growth of the business domestically, with...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

MilkRun Announces $6 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Spark Capital

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2021-- MilkRun, a subscription service that delivers weekly grocery staples sourced directly from small, local farms, has raised $6 Million in its Series A fundraising round led by Spark Capital, with participation from existing investors Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Social Impact Capital and Congruent VC. The AgriTech company grew 15X in 2020, expanding its services from Portland, OR to Seattle, WA and Austin, TX. With its sights set on new markets, MilkRun is committed to creating stronger and more sustainable local food systems by helping small farmers not just survive, but truly thrive.
RETAIL
HIT Consultant

Senior Companion Platform Papa Raises $150M at $1.4B Valuation

– Senior companion and support platform Papa, today announced a $150M in Series D funding to extend the reach and scale of Papa’s innovative solution. With a valuation of $1.4B, this funding round, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and with participation from TCG, Tiger Global Management, Canaan, Initialized Capital and Seven Seven Six, brings Papa’s total funding to $240 million.
BUSINESS
homehealthcarenews.com

In-Home Companionship Company Papa Raises $150M, Reaches Unicorn Status

Papa, the company that provides in-home companionship services for older adults and their families, has reached unicorn status. The Miami-based aging services startup announced a $150 million Series D round on Thursday, bringing its total funding to $240 million since its 2017 founding. Led by founder and CEO Andrew Parker, Papa now has a valuation of $1.4 billion.
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Cloudbeds Closes $150M Series D, Prilenia Raises $43M, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. San Diego-based hospitality platform Cloudbeds closed a $150 million Series D led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The round also includes investments by Echo Street, Walleye Capital and returning investors Viking Global Investors, PeakSpan Capital and Counterpart Ventures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
roboticsbusinessreview.com

Autonomous Delivery Startup Nuro Lands $600 Million Series D Round, Partners with Google

Autonomous delivery firm Nuro announced that the company has raised $600 million in a Series D fundraising round led by new investor Tiger Global Management. Joining the round was Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Gaorong Capital, Kroger, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, and others. Google also joined the round as a first time NURO investor.
BUSINESS
orthospinenews.com

New View Surgical, Inc. Closes $9M Series B Financing to Fund Initial Market Release of its VisionPort™ System for Minimally Invasive Surgery

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New View Surgical, Inc., an emerging medical device company developing proprietary imaging and access technologies for minimally invasive surgery (MIS), announced that it raised $9M in a Series B financing round to fund the initial market release of its VisionPort™ System. The Series B financing follows the company’s announcement of FDA clearance for its VisionPort System platform in June of this year. The round was led by members of New York Angels with Corza Medical, Inc., IAG Capital Partners, Charleston Angels Partners, Ariel Savannah Angel Partners, Keiretsu Forum, Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA) and SSIP, among others participating in the round.
ECONOMY
gritdaily.com

Velocity Closes $17 mln Series A Round to Provide Developers Production-like Testing Environments

Velocity, a Tel-Aviv-based computer software startup, has raised $17 mln in. to change how developers develop and deliver software solutions. The funding round was led by Insight Partners with participation from Hetz Ventures and Greycroft, as well as Angel Investors Danny Grander (Co-Founder, Snyk), Nadir Izrael (Co-Founder & CTO, Armis), Yevgeny Dibrov (Co-Founder & CEO, Armis), Dan Fougere (ex-CRO, DataDog), and Prashanth Chandrasekar (CEO, Stackoverflow). This brings the total funding raised by Velocity to $22 million.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Lever Raises $50 Million In Series D Funding To Better Hiring Experiences

Complete talent acquisition suite that has added over 100 new partners and surpassed 4,000 customers in 2021. Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, has completed a $50 million Series D funding round with the Apax Digital Fund. The funding comes as the market for talent acquisition is continuing to heat up, and companies face the most competitive market for hiring and retaining talent to date. The investment in Lever will accelerate solution development in talent analytics, top-of-funnel talent discovery, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as well as support growth in new markets, and continued product innovation.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Inauthentic Narrative & Disinformation Detection Platform Cyabra Announces $5.6Million Series A Funding Round & New “Snowball Effect” Analysis Tools

The Company will expand its global footprint to provide consumer brands, financial institutions, and public organizations with unique insights about inauthentic narratives, and examine the influence of nefarious conversations online. Cyabra, a SaaS platform that measures authenticity and impact within online conversations, announced the completion of a $5.6 million series...
TECHNOLOGY
Channel 3000

SafeBreach Closes $53.5 Million Series D New Funding to Fuel Momentum

November 10, 2021 (Security Television Network) — SafeBreach, the pioneer in breach and attack simulation (“BAS”), today announced that it has raised $53.5 million in Series D funding, led by Sonae IM and Israel Growth Partners (IGP), with additional participation from Sands Capital and Leumi Partners. The latest round also includes strategic investment from ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, as well as participation from existing investors, Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, DNX Ventures and others. Carlos Alberto Silva, Managing Partner at Sonae IM, and Assaf Harel, General Partner at IGP will be joining the SafeBreach board, and Scott Frederick, Managing Director at Sands Capital will be added as a board observer.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Virtual Production Specialist DGene Raises $20M In Series A Funding Round Led By Alibaba

EXCLUSIVE: DGene, an emerging content creation company involved in virtual production and immersive entertainment, has raised a $20 million Series A funding round led by Alibaba. The Chinese tech giant had also invested in the company in a prior phase before the Series A. DGene, which was founded in Shanghai, has staffed up in the U.S. and ramped up Hollywood activity of late, including opening a volumetric capture stage in Baton Rouge, LA. The 900-square-foot facility uses artificial intelligence to create holograms of humans and objects for use in AR, VR, holographic displays, mixed-reality glasses and framed video. Applications for volumetric...
BATON ROUGE, LA
progressivegrocer.com

Nuro Nabs $600M in Series D Funding

Autonomous-vehicle company Nuro has revealed a new round of financing led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC, Gaorong Capital, Google, The Kroger Co., SoftBank Vision Fund 1, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Woven Capital, and other existing investors as part of the company’s Series D funding round. The $600 million in financing will support the development and deployment of Nuro’s autonomous-delivery service in communities across the country.
BUSINESS

