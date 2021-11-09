CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

A Super-Reto 70s RV Is A Funky Glamping Glen Hidden In Milwaukee

By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
Only In Wisconsin
 4 days ago

You have a lot of lodging options in Wisconsin’s largest city. There are iconic downtown hotels, sleek lakefront condos, century-old bed and breakfasts, and affordable chain motels. But what if you want a night like no other? There’s a place waiting for you in the Bay View area of Milwaukee that’s very orange, very retro, and very, very fun. Enter the “Painted Desert,” a 1970s RV glamping gem in Wisconsin. The door is open for guests in this throwback motorhome and it’s an unusual vacation rental experience that you’ll never forget.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6wiV_0crJW3Vz00
The Painted Desert is a 1970s GMC Motorhome that’s painted in a color that might be visible from outer space! It’s the perfect hue for a land ship of this age.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYL4n_0crJW3Vz00
The motorhome has traveled all over the country and has had many adventures. When you rent her though, it will be a staycation – you aren’t allowed to drive it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5DfP_0crJW3Vz00
But why would you want to go anywhere? The Painted Desert is parked in a nice lakeside neighborhood and there are plenty of shops, restaurants, and attractions nearby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJhAG_0crJW3Vz00
The Painted Desert has all the amenities of a small, retro apartment: a full-size bed in the bedroom, a wet bathroom with a shower, a kitchen with a fridge, a freezer, and a gas stove. You’ll find plenty of '70s colors throughout.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5YuB_0crJW3Vz00
Guests have full access to the motorhome as well as the private lower level half bathroom in the adjacent home. There’s also a grill and fire pit outside that you are welcome to use in a fenced, private backyard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hE9l_0crJW3Vz00
The Painted Desert has a cozy cabin feel. It has big windows that let in the lake breeze. In colder months there are space heaters that will help you stay warm and comfortable.

A stay in the Painted Desert is incredible and unforgettable, but it’s more of a glamping getaway than modern resort luxury… it is a 70s RV, after all! But you’ll find a stay in this orange spaceship is relaxing and comfortable.

Interested in more quirky getaways? You should consider booking a vacation in this old shipping container that’s now a dream getaway spot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Wisconsin

Hike Belmont Mound To Discover A Lost Mountain That Shouldn’t Exist In Wisconsin

Long ago, the French named this place in southwestern Wisconsin “beautiful mountain.” Today Belmont Mound is a state park that’s not as well known or as popular as others, but it’s a hidden gem well-worth discovering. The park has some interesting rock formations and a view of the surrounding countryside that can’t be beat. Here’s what’s waiting for you at Wisconsin’s beautiful mountain:
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The Best Little Meat Market In Wisconsin Has Been Wowing Beef Lovers Since 1905

Some of the best food in Wisconsin can be found in its small cities and towns. Cuba City, population: 1,877, is tucked into the far southwestern corner of the state that’s known for a main street decorated with signs celebrating U.S. Presidents. Once you’ve paid your respects to Taft and McKinley, you’ll want to visit a special shop on the north side of town. Weber Meats is a butcher shop that’s been wowing customers for more than a century with its fresh and delicious offerings. Here’s what’s waiting for you at Weber’s.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The 46-Ounce Margarita At Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant In Wisconsin Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

For four decades, Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant has been spicing up the far east side of Madison with some of the best Mexican food north of the border. Some of the dishes pack a bit of a kick, but fortunately for diners, there’s something delicious on the menu to help put out the flames. Enter the Monsterita. This epic margarita from Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant is an oversized concoction made just the way you like it. Here’s what’s waiting for you at the bar.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Get Your Picture Taken With A Ghost At Wisconsin’s Creepiest Photo Studio

There’s a photo studio in Wisconsin Dells that’s turning out some photos that are probably a little scarier than what’s hanging on your wall. Using old-fashioned and almost forgotten techniques, the HH Bennett Studio & Museum has photos sessions that literally raise the dead. Sit down, smile, and enjoy the moment… because what’s coming is simply terrifying. Read on to see why HH Bennett Studio & Museum is the creepiest photo studio in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Cars
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Milwaukee, WI
Only In Wisconsin

12 Unique Restaurants In Wisconsin That Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience

With the best cheese, brats, and beer in the country, Wisconsin is a haven for foodies. But while Wisconsin has its fair share of bars and pubs, it also has a lot of truly mouthwatering restaurants that are unparalleled in any other state. Read on to learn about the most unique restaurants in Wisconsin. You […] The post 12 Unique Restaurants In Wisconsin That Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

You Can Rent An Entire Castle In Wisconsin, Cranberry Castle, For Less Than $3,000 A Night

If a king or queen lived in the Wisconsin Northwoods, they would undoubtedly live in the Cranberry Castle. This amazing property is a log rental home that won’t remind you at all of a simple backwoods cabin – it’s huge, opulent, loaded with luxuries, and it has enough space for a full royal court. Grab your crown and head north: here’s what’s waiting for you at Cranberry Castle.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Taste The Freshest Fried Cheese Curds In Wisconsin At Mullins Cheese Store

It seems that just about everyone in Wisconsin has a favorite spot for fried cheese curds, and claims that their spot is simply the best. It’s a tough competition – in nearly every Wisconsin pub, tavern and restaurant you’ll find fried curds on the menu. One snack spot can make the claim that it’s curds are fresher than the rest, but it’s not a pub or restaurant. Yep, it’s actually a cheese factory that cooks up the freshest curds, right where they are made. Here’s why you need to taste the awesome curds at Mullins Cheese Store.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Wisconsin

Head Deep Into The Wisconsin Wilderness To Find A Covered Bridge That Holds A Secret

There’s a lot to discover in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. This vast Wisconsin forest covers a huge area of Northern Wisconsin — you’ll know you’ve arrived when you start seeing bald eagles and your cell phone stops working. The forest holds a lot of surprises, including a covered bridge that’s tucked away deep in the wilderness. The Smith Rapids Covered Bridge is a scenic spot well-worth discovering – and when you arrive at the bridge, you’ll see it holds a little secret, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Glamping#Super Reto
Only In Wisconsin

The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through Wisconsin That’s Nothing Short Of Magical

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Need help finding a little holiday cheer? This customized road trip adventure will take you all over to view some of the brightest and best Christmas lights in Wisconsin. Our Wisconsin Christmas Lights Road Trip is a one-of-a-kind adventure across the state that takes you to big […] The post The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through Wisconsin That’s Nothing Short Of Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Visit Cliffs, Beaches And Orchards On An Epic 84-mile Road Trip Around Wisconsin’s Lake Winnebago

Wisconsin’s largest inland lake is one of the state’s most scenic road trip destinations. Lake Winnebago is surrounded by farms and parks and green spaces as well as lively taverns, apple orchards, towering cliffs, and more, and is the perfect road trip in Wisconsin. Get your car keys: here’s an unforgettable road trip you have to take.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Stay Overnight In The 111 Year-Old Brumder Mansion, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Wisconsin

There’s a Milwaukee mansion that offers guests a chance to enjoy a luxurious stay, some live theater, and perhaps, a sighting of a ghost. The stately brick Brumbder Mansion is close to downtown and Milwaukee’s major attractions; this mansion in Wisconsin is something of an attraction itself, a beautiful and historic home that offers an experience like no other. But beware, you may spot an uninvited guest! Here’s what you need to know about the (allegedly) haunted Brumder Mansion in Wisconsin…
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

It’s Impossible To Forget The Year Wisconsin Saw Its Single Largest Snowfall Ever

Cheese isn’t the only thing we’ve got an abundance of here in Wisconsin. Snow is pretty plentiful, too! Every winter, the Badger State experiences a lot of the white stuff… more than its fair share, some might argue. This was especially true for a particular day in 2011; a day many areas of Wisconsin saw […] The post It’s Impossible To Forget The Year Wisconsin Saw Its Single Largest Snowfall Ever appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Only In Wisconsin

The Oldest Covered Bridge In Wisconsin Has Been Around Since 1876

There are lots of historic places you can explore in the Badger State, but one of the most charming is definitely the Cedarburg Bridge, the oldest covered bridge in Wisconsin. Dubbed a historic treasure, the bridge dates back to 1876! And since it’s part of a park, it makes the perfect day trip destination. Take […] The post The Oldest Covered Bridge In Wisconsin Has Been Around Since 1876 appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

See Cows Milk Themselves At A Remarkable Wisconsin Robotic Dairy Farm

Wisconsin is known for its dairy game, and there is one dairy farm here that gives visitors a glimpse into the future. Hinchleys Dairy Farm in Cambridge, Wisconsin, has been around for a very long time — but step inside and you’ll see a farm that won’t resemble your grandparent’s farm. This modern farm uses robotic technology; you may be surprised to see how much tech goes into a glass of milk these days! Here’s why you need to take a peek inside Hinchley’s Dairy Farm.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The Unique Moses Creek Trail is a Wisconsin Boardwalk Trail That’s Beyond Beautiful

Stevens Point is a destination that beckons bikers, runners, and hikers. It’s home to the Green Circle Trail, a gorgeous pedestrian pathway that completely rings the community. A series of individual trails form the trail system and one of the most beautiful is the Moses Creek Trail. It’s a scenic boardwalk trail that’s worth seeking […] The post The Unique Moses Creek Trail is a Wisconsin Boardwalk Trail That’s Beyond Beautiful appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to some wild areas that are unbelievably vast and beautiful, and the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge is one of them. Stretching across thousands of acres, the refuge is part of the largest wetland bog in Wisconsin. It’s home to some incredible wildlife, including a population of rare whooping cranes that has to […] The post See The Home Of Rare Whooping Cranes At the Enormous Necedah National Wildlife Refuge In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
ANIMALS
Only In Wisconsin

The Exotic Twig’s Beverage In Wisconsin Sells Soda You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

Since the 1950s, life has been pretty sweet in Shawano. In the heart of this community, Twig’s Beverage sells some classic sodas that you won’t find in any regular vending machine. They are for sale right in a facility that includes an interesting museum and a tasting area. It’s the perfect excuse for a day trip to Shawano – here’s what’s on tap these days at Twig’s in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Get Your Chocolate Fix At Yahara Chocolate, Which Sells Over 250 Mouthwatering Varieties

If you love great chocolate, you’ll want to make plans to head to Stoughton. Here’s you’ll find a chocolate shop with a selection that’s simply amazing. To step into Yahara Chocolate is to take a trip around the world, one delicious chocolate bar at a time. It’s a little shop that’s well worth seeking out. Here’s what you need to know about Yahara Chocolate.
STOUGHTON, WI
Only In Wisconsin

Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Wisconsin’s Lake Chippewa Flowage

In Northern Wisconsin, there’s a wild lake that beckons vacationers. Lake Chippewa Flowage is a lake in Sawyer County that’s fed by the East and West Forks of the Chippewa River. It’s an ideal place for boating, paddling, fishing, or just taking in the wild beauty of the Wisconsin Northwoods. Best of all, it’s a place that’s easily accessible to travelers and an easy drive from major cities. Here’s how to get the most out of a trip to the Lake Chippewa Flowage.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Bavaria Is A German Food Emporium With Over 1000 Delicious Choices

In Fitchburg, Wisconsin, you can take a trip to the old country without having to buy an airline ticket. Bavaria Sausage Kitchen is a sausage shop with a marvelous selection of German favorites. Whether you’re planning a German feast or just looking for something to throw on the grill, a trio to Bavaria Sausage Kitchen would not be the ‘wurst’ idea! Here’s what you’ll find behind the doors of this amazing German food emporium in Wisconsin…
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Only In Wisconsin

6K+
Followers
609
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wisconsin is for people who LOVE the The Badger State. We publish one Wisconsin article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy