A Super-Reto 70s RV Is A Funky Glamping Glen Hidden In Milwaukee

You have a lot of lodging options in Wisconsin’s largest city. There are iconic downtown hotels, sleek lakefront condos, century-old bed and breakfasts, and affordable chain motels. But what if you want a night like no other? There’s a place waiting for you in the Bay View area of Milwaukee that’s very orange, very retro, and very, very fun. Enter the “Painted Desert,” a 1970s RV glamping gem in Wisconsin. The door is open for guests in this throwback motorhome and it’s an unusual vacation rental experience that you’ll never forget.

The Painted Desert is a 1970s GMC Motorhome that’s painted in a color that might be visible from outer space! It’s the perfect hue for a land ship of this age.

The motorhome has traveled all over the country and has had many adventures. When you rent her though, it will be a staycation – you aren’t allowed to drive it.

But why would you want to go anywhere? The Painted Desert is parked in a nice lakeside neighborhood and there are plenty of shops, restaurants, and attractions nearby.

The Painted Desert has all the amenities of a small, retro apartment: a full-size bed in the bedroom, a wet bathroom with a shower, a kitchen with a fridge, a freezer, and a gas stove. You’ll find plenty of '70s colors throughout.

Guests have full access to the motorhome as well as the private lower level half bathroom in the adjacent home. There’s also a grill and fire pit outside that you are welcome to use in a fenced, private backyard.

The Painted Desert has a cozy cabin feel. It has big windows that let in the lake breeze. In colder months there are space heaters that will help you stay warm and comfortable.

A stay in the Painted Desert is incredible and unforgettable, but it’s more of a glamping getaway than modern resort luxury… it is a 70s RV, after all! But you’ll find a stay in this orange spaceship is relaxing and comfortable.

