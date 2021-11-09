A Super-Reto 70s RV Is A Funky Glamping Glen Hidden In Milwaukee
You have a lot of lodging options in Wisconsin’s largest city. There are iconic downtown hotels, sleek lakefront condos, century-old bed and breakfasts, and affordable chain motels. But what if you want a night like no other? There’s a place waiting for you in the Bay View area of Milwaukee that’s very orange, very retro, and very, very fun. Enter the “Painted Desert,” a 1970s RV glamping gem in Wisconsin. The door is open for guests in this throwback motorhome and it’s an unusual vacation rental experience that you’ll never forget.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
A stay in the Painted Desert is incredible and unforgettable, but it’s more of a glamping getaway than modern resort luxury… it is a 70s RV, after all! But you’ll find a stay in this orange spaceship is relaxing and comfortable.
Interested in more quirky getaways? You should consider booking a vacation in this old shipping container that’s now a dream getaway spot.
Comments / 0