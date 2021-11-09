CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is JP Mathes on Swap Shop and what's his Instagram?

By Celine Byford
realitytitbit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJP Mathes is one of the stars of Netflix’s new behind the scenes show, Swap Shop. We got to know him by having a snoop on his Instagram. It is the unique show which takes us inside the radio show which broadcasts people selling antiques. JP is one of the entertainers...

www.realitytitbit.com

realitytitbit.com

Raymond Taylor's surprising rap career means the Miami star is stacking P

Raymond Taylor’s romantic proposal had Trina (and her Love and Hip Hop co-stars) screaming when he put that diamond ring on her finger. The question is, how did he afford such a massive rock?. Although some VH1 viewers have questioned how genuine rapper Trina and her fiance Raymond’s relationship really...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’

Terry Crews is facing backlash for playing an Amazon warehouse worker in the company’s recent TikTok advertisement. Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a 30-second video with his 20 million followers on the video sharing platform TikTok.“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says at the beginning of the ad. In the video, Crews can be seen performing tasks and giving everybody an apparent inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse. Towards the end, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reveals that Amazon employees are...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

What is Kenny from 90 Day Fiance's everyday job?

Kenneth Niedermeier’s relationship with Armando has been followed by TLC cameras since the start. But what does Kenny do for a living?. He went from living in the US to packing up his bags for Mexico to be with Armando Rubio – a true love story on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. We often see their loved-up life as a couple on social media, but now that season 3 is getting well underway, fans wonder what Kenny does for work.
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

Who was bodybuilder Shawn Rhoden and what was his cause of death?

SHAWN Rhoden was a bodybuilder who most famously won the Mr Olympia contest. On Saturday, November 6, reports stated Rhoden passed away at the age of 46. Shawn Rhoden was a bodybuilder who won the Mr Olympia contestCredit: Getty. Who is Shawn Rhoden?. Rhoden was born in Kingston, Jamaic in...
SOCCER
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Says One Co-Star Didn’t Want ‘Anything to Do’ With Michael Landon

“Little House on the Prairie” was the wholesome series that delved into the daily life of the close-knit Ingalls family, their neighbors, and their enemies. One character that the show often featured was Harriet Olsen, an antagonist played by Katherine “Scottie” MacGregor. She was the wealthy, snobby, and uptight store owner in town. Her daughter was Nellie Oleson. The other kids didn’t get along well with Nellie because she had a rather bratty attitude.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is new girl Sarrah on Made in Chelsea and what's her Instagram?

Sarrah Jasmin is the latest addition to E4’s Made in Chelsea cast, who was seen rocking up to ask the boys if they were newly single. We may have only caught a quick conversation with her on the most recent episode, but it seems she’s going to be involved in drama pretty soon.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Teen Mom’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Drastic New Look

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry is busy making changes in her life. Not only has the mom of four boys been busy raising her sons, she is also feuding hard with sons Lux and Creed’s daddy Chris Lopez. Despite her busy schedule, Kail has still managed to capture a little me time for herself.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria After Saying He Wants to Get Back Together With Kim

The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Is Too Cute Riding A Tricycle With Grandpa ‘King Richard’

Ahead of the release of ‘King Richard,’ Serena Williams showed off what her dad is like as a grandfather to her daughter, Olympia, in an adorable new video. When King Richard premieres on Nov. 19, the world will get to know Serena Williams and Venus Williams‘ father, Richard Williams. However, to the tennis pros, he’s still just dear ol’ dad! Serena proved that when she uploaded a sweet video of Richard getting in some bonding time with her four-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. In the video, Olympia rides her tricycle down the sidewalk, while Richard is proudly filming the exciting moment on his phone.
TENNIS
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES

