Inside Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson's romantic wedding day

Amara La Negra’s romance with Emjay Johnson was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Miami” star Amara La Negra is having an eventful current season. She has a new man in her life, Allan Mueses, and she recently revealed that she had a miscarriage. Amara was devastated and opened up about the situation on social media. Unfortunately, some fans of the show accused her of lying for a storyline. And she then came with the receipts. However, this isn’t the only source of criticism Amara is currently dealing with. Apparently, her past romance with Emjay Johnson didn’t end on the best of terms. And he had some things to say about it in a recent interview.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO