Inside Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson's romantic wedding day

By Jaspreet Kaur
realitytitbit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta will know that Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson have had their fair share of ups and downs since the pair first got together. But that all seems to be in the past as the pair have just tied the knot and seem happier than...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 12

realitytitbit.com

Who is Yung Joc's wife Kendra and what's her Instagram?

Rapper Yung Joc and Kendra Johnson have officially become husband and wife. We got to know who his wife is and had a snoop on her IG. Love and Hip Hop fans may have already caught a glimpse of Yung Joc’s relationship with Kendra, including her face-off with his ex Karlie Redd. He brought her onto the VH1 show as a supporting cast member in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Debbie Johnson from 90 Day Fiance's ex-husband?

Debbie Johnson is getting ready to meet her match on 90 Day: Single Life. However, some viewers may wonder who her ex-husband is. Move over Colt, it’s time for your mom to share her journey. Set to get her dating shimmy on is Debbie, who regularly features on 90 Day Fiance.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Michael B. Jordan Misses Lori Harvey, Jada's Special Message For Will And More

Other highlights include Yung Joc getting married, Supa Cent celebrating an anniversary with her new beau, and as always, Ciara and Russell. The week in Black love was a pretty mixed bag that included a wedding, an anniversary, footage of a proposal, a few lovey-dovey posts on social media and more. Your favorites attended red carpet events, flexed on private jets, turned up at music festivals and simply enjoyed each other’s company. Whatever the couples did Monday through Friday, they shared it with their followers on the ‘gram. In case you missed any of it, here are a few of the lovey-dovey moments that took place this week — in Black love.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
realitytitbit.com

Who is Amara La Negra's baby daddy and is she dating him?

Love and Hip Hop star Amara La Negra has announced she is officially pregnant, following the worry of a missed period on the VH1 show. A series of Instagram posts began to be shared from November 4th, which show her holding a positive pregnancy test and posing with her bump.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Porsha Williams' Spinoff Brings Her Ex and Her Fiancé Face-to-Face

Reality TV star Porsha Williams has made a name for herself thanks to the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans have come to love the drama she brings to each season, like getting engaged to her "friend's" former husband Simon Guobadia. Now that she is building a family of her own including her young daughter PJ, she's got new plans in the works at Bravo.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Expecting Baby No. 2

90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava is going to be a father of two! The reality personality and his girlfriend Rhoda Blua are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced Monday, just six months after they welcomed first daughter Zara. Nava shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo holding his girlfriend's stomach.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Amara La Negra is Put on Blast by Shay Johnson & Her Brother Emjay Johnson

Amara La Negra’s romance with Emjay Johnson was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Miami” star Amara La Negra is having an eventful current season. She has a new man in her life, Allan Mueses, and she recently revealed that she had a miscarriage. Amara was devastated and opened up about the situation on social media. Unfortunately, some fans of the show accused her of lying for a storyline. And she then came with the receipts. However, this isn’t the only source of criticism Amara is currently dealing with. Apparently, her past romance with Emjay Johnson didn’t end on the best of terms. And he had some things to say about it in a recent interview.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

How Deep Is Your Love? Cardi B. Eats Offset’s Scab Off His Skin

There’s no denying that Cardi B loves her hubby, Offset. While Cardi B is celebrating her dream home that she and Offset purchased in NYC, Set is busy exposing her for eating his scabs. Cardi took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new property. “These days I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES

