Peloton Stock Continues Steep Drop as It Loses More Than $10B in Value

 3 days ago

Doug Astrop, managing partner at Exponential Investment Partners, joined Cheddar to discuss Peloton's precipitous price drop, and whether the company can recover as the at-home workout trend tapers off. "They've lowered the prices on their equipment to try to attract a bigger audience because ultimately they're sort of headed to this Apple ecosystem model where they can monetize a loyal customer base," he said. Astrop noted that he believes there is a reality where the in-person gym experience and Peloton's at-home programs can co-exist.

