This upcoming February will mark the two-year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing in Brunswick, Georgia. His death is seen by many as a modern day lynching, given that he was killed after allegedly being followed through the suburban neighborhood by three white men. Now, Arbery’s killers are officially on trial for murder, and people nationwide are watching with bated breath. With the case already plagued by early controversy surrounding its jury selection, many are curious about what decision will come.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO