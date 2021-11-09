CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Museum Of Industry Sells Out Of Medallions Made From Old Domino Sugars Sign

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you wanted to own a piece of Baltimore history, you have unfortunately run out of time.

The Baltimore Museum of Industry has sold out of medallions made from the iconic “D” in the former Domino Sugars sign, which sat atop the the company’s refinery in South Baltimore.

A new, more efficient LED sign with the same lettering was erected this year, replacing the sign that lit the Inner Harbor for 70 years.

The “D” in the sign experienced the most damage from rust and was not salvageable, the museum said on its website.

Domino made 500 medallions for employees at the plant and gave another 355 to the museum to sell to the public.

Each coin-like medallion is encased in plastic and comes with a certificate of authenticity from the museum.

CBS Baltimore

Public Radio Station WYPR Has Officially Acquired Indie Music Station WTMD

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore’s NPR member station, WYPR, has officially acquired indie music station WTMD from Towson University, the stations announced Wednesday. Plans for the purchase were initially announced in May 2021. Under the arrangement, both stations will operate under the umbrella of Your Public Radio, the acronym contained within WYPR’s call letters. The finalization of the deal comes on Public Radio Music Day, an industry celebration of noncommercial stations that host on-air and online music events. “It’s fitting that we celebrate Public Radio Music Day by officially welcoming WTMD — its listeners and team — into the Your Public Radio family,” said...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Cuts Ribbon On BGE Park In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the 20 years since its founding, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation has been focused on building a brighter future for young people. On Wednesday, the foundation gathered in South Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood to unveil its 100th youth development park nationwide and its 16th in Maryland. The state-of-the-art field, built in collaboration with the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership and Baltimore City Recreation Parks, will be known as BGE Field presented by Kelly Benefits at Reedbird Park. Steve Salem, president and chief executive officer for the foundation, spoke about the importance of the field to the community during a ribbon-cutting...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s A Wonderful Way To Be A Blessing’: First Fruits Farm Looking For Volunteers This Holiday Season

FREELAND, Md. (WJZ) — First Fruits Farm in Freeland Maryland is 204 acres of charitable giving, helping put millions of pounds of produce on plates each year. The non-profit Christian ministry farm was founded by Rick Bernstein and his wife 25 years ago. “We grow food and give food away in Jesus name,” said Berstein. Over the years they’ve fed people from Baltimore, to South Carolina, even as far west as Oklahoma, by donating their harvest to local food banks. “You know I don’t live in West or East Baltimore, I don’t live in Winchester, West Virginia, but we work with people there in...
FREELAND, MD
CBS Baltimore

This Year’s Thanksgiving Meal Could Possibly Be The Most Expensive Ever

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, expect the meal to gobble up more of your cash and that’s if you can find the holiday staples. From the turkey and all the fixings to the pies for dessert, everything is more expensive this year. It could actually be the most expensive Thanksgiving meal ever. “I think all of the prices went up. Everything went up,” said Pat Harper. With the holiday just a few weeks away, the good news is, there isn’t a turkey shortage. “I got my turkey about three months ago. Just seeing it and thinking about it might be...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Baltimore

Councilman Says Towson Starbucks Temporarily Closes Due To Crime; Company Says It’s For ‘Upgrades’

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday said a popular Starbucks location has temporarily closed its doors due to a recent uptick in crime in the area. The Starbucks located at Joppa Road and Loch Raven Boulevard will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Marks said he has been working to spark redevelopment in the area but this closure was “a massive step back.” “The temporary closure of Starbucks was completely avoidable,” he said on Facebook Monday. Speaking with WJZ on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the coffee chain said the location was closed for upgrades, not because of issues related to crime. There’s no reopening date yet, and employees were given the option of relocating to another store while the building is being updated, the spokesperson said.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

USPS Audit Of Baltimore-Area Post Offices Details Mail Delayed By Months, Inaccurate Reporting

DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — A USPS Inspector General audit of nine Baltimore region post offices detailed issues three key issues plaguing the offices: delayed mail, inaccurate reporting of mail conditions, and improper scanning. Inspectors made seven recommendations to address the findings. Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger and Kwesi Mfume requested the audits in May after an increasing amount of constituent complaints. Ruppersberger’s office said his constituents have gone weeks without critical mail like paychecks and medicine. The audit reviewed the Carroll, Clifton East End, Druid, Dundalk, Essex, Loch Raven, Middle River, Parkville and Rosedale post offices. Inspectors analyzed data from October 2019 through July 2021 The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Something’s Gotta Be Done’: New USPS Audit Details Mail Issues, Renews Calls For New Leadership

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Mail delays across Baltimore detailed in a new audit renews the calls for new leadership at the postal service. “We shop here. We live here. We notice these things,” said Brian Butler. Outside the Dundalk post office, they don’t need a government audit to tell them what they already know. “It’s been terrible. The mail’s been absolutely terrible,” said Darryl Welsh. And the Postal Service Inspector General report validated their frustrations Tuesday. “This has been going on probably since June of last year,” Butler said. Findings of mail delays, inaccurate reporting of those delays and improper scanning. “Oh my God. I’ve been waiting...
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officials Announce $5.2M Plan To Boost Bus Driver Pay, Remove Employment Barriers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County leaders on Tuesday announced $5.2 million in new incentives and bonuses for bus drivers as they continue to deal with the ongoing nationwide driver shortage. “Getting our students to school safely and efficiently is one of our most sacred responsibilities,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said. Tuesday’s announcement comes just a day after bus drivers in two counties in our area took steps for better pay. Bus drivers in Howard County refused to work Monday morning, disrupting about 100 routes, and causing county leaders to allocate $2 million for bonuses. “Our bus drivers should be fairly compensated...
TOWSON, MD
