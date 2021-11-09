Baltimore Museum Of Industry Sells Out Of Medallions Made From Old Domino Sugars Sign

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you wanted to own a piece of Baltimore history, you have unfortunately run out of time.

The Baltimore Museum of Industry has sold out of medallions made from the iconic “D” in the former Domino Sugars sign, which sat atop the the company’s refinery in South Baltimore.

A new, more efficient LED sign with the same lettering was erected this year, replacing the sign that lit the Inner Harbor for 70 years.

The “D” in the sign experienced the most damage from rust and was not salvageable, the museum said on its website.

Domino made 500 medallions for employees at the plant and gave another 355 to the museum to sell to the public.

Each coin-like medallion is encased in plastic and comes with a certificate of authenticity from the museum.