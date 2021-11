Even those who may not know a great deal about Julia Child know she is a renowned figure in the food world. In the new documentary about her life, "Julia," viewers learn how Child went from discovering the pleasures of well-prepared food to learning how to create fine French cuisine of her own. It's a fascinating story, made all the more remarkable when you learn that this love affair with food and flavor came about entirely during Child's adulthood. One might assume that celebrity chefs, food writers, and other devoted foodies have stories of cooking side-by-side with their grandmothers or helping out in the kitchen of a family restaurant. Child's early life had none of this.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO