ACM Offers High School Computing Prize

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is transforming its Department of Computer Science and Engineering into the School of Computing. With faculty approval and university support, the School of Computing is now fully housed in the College of Engineering following an endorsement this summer from Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education. The school is receiving a nearly $10 million investment from the Chancellor’s Office to support new faculty and academic programs. Before the creation of the School of Computing, the Department of Computer Science and Engineering was shared between the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Engineering.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO