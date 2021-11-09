CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACM Offers High School Computing Prize

ibrattleboro.com
 4 days ago

The Association for Computer Machinery announced this prize for high school students talented in computer science. Know any? It could mean $10,000 in scholarship funds. “Every year, the ACM/CSTA Cutler-Bell Prize in High School Computing recognizes talented high school students...

www.ibrattleboro.com

Comments / 0

an17.com

Southeastern offers free AWS Cloud Computing training classes

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Science and Technology, along with Workforce Talent Initiative, are sponsoring two Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing professional development workshops. Back by popular demand, “AWS Cloud Foundations” and “AWS Cloud Data Analytics Foundations” will run simultaneously beginning Nov. 6 through Dec. 12. “Southeastern’s College...
COLLEGES
abc27 News

Pennsylvania-wide student financial literacy competition offers chances for monetary prizes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The statewide financial literacy competition “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?” aims to promote financial literacy education while giving Pennsylvania students in grades 7-12 a chance to win monetary prizes for their submissions. This is the ninth year Harrisburg University has organized the contest, and this year, the Department of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Dallas News

Frisco ISD to offer hybrid and online high school options next year

Frisco ISD announced Monday that starting in 2022, students can earn high school credit through two new approved paths: a full-time online option or a hybrid system through the FISD+ program. According to a statement, the district had been advocating in Austin for virtual learning options to meet the changing needs of Frisco students.
FRISCO, TX
KFYR-TV

Push for Computer Tech in North Dakota schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While lawmakers debate how to spend ARPA dollars, other state agencies are pushing them to approve spending on other federal funds. The Department of Public Instruction says there’s limited time to install new curriculum to boost cyber security and other tech-related fields. According to DPI, only...
BISMARCK, ND
businessjournaldaily.com

Local High School Students Immersed in MCCTC Adult Career Center Offerings

CANFIELD, Ohio – During an event Oct. 28, area high school juniors and seniors explored career training options at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center’s Adult Career Center at 7300 N Palmyra Road. About 80 attendees participated in the school’s first immersive tour experience as they were placed in...
CANFIELD, OH
usm.edu

Mississippi Organizations Support Middle School STEM and Computer Science Career Software

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has taken a lead role in helping Mississippi middle schools gain access to a system that exposes students to high-demand careers. USM, in collaboration with the Mississippi Department of Education, is using a grant from Governor’s Emergency Education Response (GEER) fund program to make Learning Blade software available to all middle schools statewide free of charge. Learning Blade is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and computer science careers online software platform.
HATTIESBURG, MS
ndsu.edu

NDSU students earn high marks at computing competition

A student team from NDSU’s Department of Computer Science finished third at the annual Digi-Key Collegiate Computing Competition held Oct. 15 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The event featured 26 teams from 13 regional universities competing in three main events, two programming sessions and one word problem session. This is...
FARGO, ND
KRQE News 13

High school DECA project collaborates with Best Buddies to offer career resources

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista High School’s DECA class holds competitions where students can create business plans and compete with each other. Students Catalina Padilla and Peyton Sherwood discuss their DECA project in the career development category that provides assistance to students who are trying to find their career paths.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losaltosonline.com

College Now! program facilitates transition and offers students in high school a jump on earning transfer credits at Foothill

The College Now! program – a collaborative effort between Foothill College and local high school districts – enables high schoolers to start college early and earn transferable college credits before they graduate. Through the program, qualified juniors and seniors in the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District and...
LOS ALTOS, CA
ithaca.com

Candor teacher receives tools for school prize

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Candor High School teacher Stephen Lindridge, who teaches machine tool technology, received a check from Harbor Freight, and a presentation was done before the student body and faculty, all unbeknownst to Lindridge, who wondered why he was told to sit on the stage. Those present soon...
CANDOR, NY
Times Reporter

Dover's new high school awarded architecture prize

Dover's new high school has been awarded a grand prize in the Architectural and Interior Design Awards of Excellence, an annual competition sponsored by Learning by Design magazine. The announcement was made Monday by SHP, a Cincinnati-based architecture firm which designed the new high school. Among its remarks praising the...
DOVER, OH
thechampionnewspaper.com

DCSD, Amazon partnership bringing computer science to 30 schools

Officials from Amazon and DeKalb County School District (DCSD) announced Nov. 8 that Amazon will fund computer science education and teacher development for 30 DCSD elementary schools. The funding will come from the Amazon Future Engineer officials training teachers and instructing classrooms through school curriculum and project-based learning. A DCSD...
EDUCATION
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Case Western professor takes a hybrid approach to hybrid instruction

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly everyone has experienced the positives and perils of remote and hybrid education or work. Once the pandemic is over, however, how can companies and classrooms balance the ease and convenience of being remote while also fostering collaboration and connection found only by meeting in person? A Case Western Reserve University may have found a solution.
COLLEGES
unl.edu

Computer Science and Engineering officially becomes School of Computing

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is transforming its Department of Computer Science and Engineering into the School of Computing. With faculty approval and university support, the School of Computing is now fully housed in the College of Engineering following an endorsement this summer from Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education. The school is receiving a nearly $10 million investment from the Chancellor’s Office to support new faculty and academic programs. Before the creation of the School of Computing, the Department of Computer Science and Engineering was shared between the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Engineering.
LINCOLN, NE
enr.com

Award of Merit Manufacturing Fii High-Performance Computing Data Center

The FII High-Performance Computing Data Center is a 100-ft-tall, 28,000-sq-ft glass sphere that’s the centralized network and data center control hub for the Foxconn campus in the Wisconn Valley. The mechanical systems include a geothermal well field, energy-efficient air handling units and radiant heating and cooling. The building has a server room, a 5G laboratory, an auditorium, a campus centralized network operations hub and offices. The glass for the globe has specific frit patterns and UV protection. To build the globe, the concrete floor/column structure and the glass and steel facade had to be entirely independent of each other. The sequence of installation was executed by placing/pouring all of the floors first, then prebuilding steel structure pieces that could be craned into place before the glass panes were installed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
TheConversationAU

We studied suicide notes to learn about the language of despair – and we're training AI chatbots to do the same

While the art of conversation in machines is limited, there are improvements with every iteration. As machines are developed to navigate complex conversations, there will be technical and ethical challenges in how they detect and respond to sensitive human issues. Our work involves building chatbots for a range of uses in health care. Our system, which incorporates multiple algorithms used in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing, has been in development at the Australian e-Health Research Centre since 2014. The system has generated several chatbot apps which are being trialled among selected individuals, usually with an underlying medical condition...
MENTAL HEALTH

