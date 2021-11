Prayers might be needed for Patrick Mahomes? Currently, the Kansas City Chiefs are 5-4, but after their 7th game, a petition was started on Change.org to bench Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-4 starting out the 2021 NFL season. This is the worst start that the Chiefs have had in their first 7 games since 2015 in which they went 1-6. Are we going to put all of the blame on Patrick Mahomes? Absolutely.

