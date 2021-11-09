CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Oldest Church in Illinois is Over 300-Years Old

By Sam
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Holy Family Church in Cahokia, Illinois is 312-years old and the oldest continuously operating parish in the United States. Originally built in 1699, the log church has so much history to it. The original church was built in 1699 and by...

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Give the Gift of the State of Missouri this Holiday Season!

Do you know someone who just loves anything and everything Missouri? If you do then I found the perfect gift for you to buy them this holiday season, an all Missouri Gift Box!. I saw this cool article on KMOV.com that was talking about this all Missouri gift box that you can order and give for the holiday season, in the article they said...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

A Video claims these are the Most Beautiful Places in Illinois

There is a travel video that claims these are the 13 most beautiful places in the Land of Lincoln, that you may never have known existed!. So this video was uploaded to YouTube a couple of years ago by a YouTube channel called The Travel Guide, and it claims that these are the 13 Most Beautiful Places in Illinois. The video is only a couple of minutes long and it does go over some really beautiful places like the Anderson Japanese Gardens, The Waterfalls at Starved Rock State Park, Burden Falls in the Shawnee National Forest, the Grosse Point Lighthouse, the Great River Road, the Garden of the Gods in the Shawnee National Forrest, and of course the Cahokia Mounds, and those are all stunning places in the Land of Lincoln. But what is interesting to me is that this video specifically focuses on the places that you don't often think about when you think of Illinois. Of course, the Chicago Skyline is one of the most beautiful things in Illinois and would deserve to be on this list BUT in the caption under this YouTube video they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
City
Cahokia, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

One of The Most Famous Toys Was Made in Illinois

One of America's most prize toys was created in Arcola, Illinois a small town just west of the Tri-States. Johnny Gruelle created the famous dolls, Raggedy Ann and Andy, for his young daughter when she found a faceless doll in her grandmother's attic. The legend goes he drew a face on the doll, who was described as being a raggedy doll. After his daughter passed away, to keep her memory alive he started writing and illustrating the Raggedy Ann stories which started in 1915. It wasn't until 1920 when Gruelle marketed the dolls and wrote a new book each year for close to twenty years. Throughout the town of Arcola paintings can be seen of the famous red-headed dolls.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Photographer Captures Stunning Pic of Red Sprites Over Missouri

This is not something you see every day. Most of us will never witness them. A photographer shared a stunning pic of red sprites over a Missouri thunderstorm. First of all, thank you to Paul M Smith Photography for giving us permission to share his work. This week he shared a weather phenomenon that is not common for us regular folks. Red sprites are large scale electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorm clouds according to Wikipedia.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch this beautiful Drone Video high above St. Louis Missouri

This has to be some of the most incredible drone footage from above a city I have ever seen, I have never seen St. Louis look so beautiful before, the night shots are amazing!. Welllll I ended up down a YouTube rabbit hole and stumbled upon some absolute gold! This drone footage from high above downtown St. Louis was posted to YouTube earlier this year by the YouTube channel called Drone Eye, the channel has videos from cities all over the world including Chicago, New York, Moscow, Mexico City, Hong Kong, and so many more. I have been to St. Louis on a number of occasions but I have never seen it look as beautiful as it does in this drone footage, I don't know if it is the clarity of the 4k camera, or maybe it's just the angles at which the drone gets to see the city but man does it look good! I think it is the night shots of the city that I like the most, this footage really makes you understand how birds see the cities that we have built.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Oldest Church#The Holy Family Church#Latin#A National Landmark
1070 KHMO-AM

STUDY: Porch Pirates a Bigger Problem in Missouri than Illinois

As we get closer to the holidays and many will have gifts arriving, be aware that a new study claims porch pirates are a bigger problem in Missouri than they are in Illinois. This issue just seems to get worse and worse and I've seen reports on it from numerous media outlets including Fox 4 out of Kansas City. They mentioned that porch piracy is more of a problem in Missouri than it is in 30 other states and that includes Illinois. The study they site comes from CCTV Camera World showing this porch piracy map which is shows the Show Me State has porch issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
1070 KHMO-AM

Help the St. Louis Zoo Become The Best Holiday Zoo Lights To Visit

The St. Louis Zoo is up for a holiday national award and here's how you can help them be the best. Voting is going on now for the USA Today's 10 Best Zoo Lights Display, and the St. Louis Zoo is up for the honor. Each year, the zoo host Wild Nights, a holiday light display like no other. With themed lights (this year one the of themes is Meet me in St. Louie) and animal light displays throughout the zoo, it's a family event that everyone needs to visit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Video Exploring Inside of the Famous Devil’s Icebox in Missouri

Watch as this couple explores the famous Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which includes footage of them going all the way into the cave known as the Devil's Icebox. This video of a couple exploring the beautiful Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the incredible Devil's Icebox inside the park was uploaded to YouTube back in 2019, by a YouTube channel called Bob808Knight. The Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located in Columbia, Missouri, and there is more to do at the park than the Devil's Icebox, but really that is what the park is known for.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Popular Food Chain Getting Closer to Illinois Thanks To Patrick Mahomes

You can thank Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes for getting Whataburger to the Midwest. Coming from Texas, Mahomes is a huge Whataburger fan, and there are no restaurants close to Kansas City for him to enjoy one of his favorite burgers. Well, that's all about to change. Within the next few years, there will be close to 30 chain restaurants coming to Missouri and Kansas thanks to Mahomes.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Cool Video from inside the incredible Bat Bar in Missouri

In Missouri, there is a bar in a cave that has bats that can only be accessed by golf carts, here is a video taking you on a tour of this one-of-a-kind experience!. This video was posted to YouTube by the channel In The Loop a year ago, and it is the best video tour I have seen online of the iconic "Bat Bar" that is located just outside of Branson, Missouri. The caption that the channel put under the video says...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy