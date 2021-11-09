CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘A mountain to climb’ – what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW (Reuters) – COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants and observers on Tuesday, Nov. 9:. COP PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA. “We are making progress at COP26 but...

ktwb.com

CBS News

Global leaders pledge to fight climate change at COP26

As world leaders leave a crucial climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, it's now time for diplomats to negotiate pledges made during the conference. Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, a climate change expert and U.S. president of the social networking site "We Don't Have Time" joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the urgency of fulfilling commitments to tackle global warming.
albuquerqueexpress.com

COP26 President urges to step up climate talks in Glasgow

London [UK], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): COP26 President Alok Sharma on Friday urged delegates attending the UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, to step up talks in the next 24 hours in order to guarantee a successful outcome in the second and final week of the event. "It is...
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Alok Sharma
Times Daily

US Democratic governors to participate in U.N. climate talks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. governors want a seat at the table as international leaders prepare to gather in Scotland at a critical moment for global efforts to reduce fossil fuel emissions and slow the planet's temperature rise. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
94.1 Duke FM

How to save the Amazon: what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW (Reuters) – COP26, a U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/wrapup-politicians-exit-cop26-130tn-worth-financiers-take-stage-2021-11-03 critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Thursday, Nov. 4:. ALEXANDRE SARAIVA, A FORMER POLICE CHIEF IN BRAZIL’S AMAZON REGION, urging Europe to...
NBC News

Huge march demonstrates youth anger at COP26 U.N. climate talks

Top 15 Insanely Cool Gadgets That Are Going to Sell Out This Christmas, Ideal As Gifts. Thieves Hate This New $49 "Smart" Security Device (It's Genius!)Secure Your Home In Minutes Without Spending A Fortune. Undo. The Motley Fool /. SPONSORED. Omaha legend puts $91 billion on one 5G stock. Undo.
Reuters

'We have to make a choice' - what they're saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - COP 26, aU.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, kicked off on Monday, its task made even more daunting by the failure of major industrial nations to agree ambitious new commitments. Here are some quotes from participants:. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL...
101 WIXX

Young activists to take spotlight for a day at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Activists will take over the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Friday, capping off a week of dizzying government speeches and pledges with a student march, youth-led presentations, and a giant iceberg shipped from Greenland to Glasgow’s River Clyde to dramatize the plight of the Arctic.
740thefan.com

‘We are not equal’ – what they said at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW (Reuters) – COP 26, a U.N. conference hcritical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Wednesday, Nov. 3:. U.S. CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY. “You don’t get this done unless we are...
Japan
Japan
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Environment
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Brazil
Brazil
Shore News Network

Activists rally at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Thousands of young campaigners marched through the streets of Glasgow on Friday to demand that world leaders at the U.N. climate conference safeguard their future against climate change. Inside the COP26 conference venue in Glasgow, Scotland, civil society leaders were taking over discussions at the end...
Reuters

'Promises ring hollow' - what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants and observers on Thursday, Nov. 11:. U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES. Speaking about the U.S.-China agreement...
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
Washington Post

With Taiwan blocked from U.N. climate talks, its emissions go uncounted

TAIPEI, Taiwan — It is home to the world’s high-tech chip industry. It is in the top 25 economies, with output of about $700 billion a year. Its per capita carbon dioxide emissions are more than twice the global average, and higher than China’s, the largest emitter. Yet Taiwan is...
