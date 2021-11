Impressing already this year with the tracks “Freedom” and “Refuse,” Seattle-based band Sundogs continue releasing in support of their most recent (and fourth) album, Move. The most recent is a video for album cut “Trip the Light,” a satisfying rocker with resonating vocals, warm guitar twangs, and spirited backing organs. The video finds the full band playing in front of various locales, from mountain heights to outer space and seaside. The driving guitars, both of the heavy rhythm guitar and psych-friendly acoustic qualities, endear throughout. “I can’t say, what you think, you, feel, for me,” the vocals emerge just prior to a moving guitar solo passing the three-minute mark. “Trip the Light” is further exemplary of Sundogs’ throwback rock sound.

