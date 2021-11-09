Will Rivian’s blockbuster IPO make it the next Tesla?

Electric vehicle maker Rivian is now valued at $93 billion USD following its initial public offering earlier this week. The company announced its $66.5 billion USD IPO on Tuesday, marking the biggest of its kind in 2021. The following day, its stock price traded 28% above the listing price, pushing it from $78 USD per share to $112.77 USD within a day and peaking at one point at $119.46 USD. At that price, the Rivian’s valuation increased to $93 billion USD, pushing it past both American automotive giants Ford and GM, which sit at $77 billion USD and $86 billion USD respectively. As of now, the newcomer only trails behind EV competitor Tesla, which is valued at a staggering $1.05 trillion USD.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO