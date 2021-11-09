CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Rivian’s blockbuster IPO make it the next Tesla?

By Dave Lee
Financial Times
 4 days ago

#Ipo#Rivian#Finance
UPI News

Price of Tesla shares declines as Elon Musk sells of $1.2 billion worth of stock

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold off over a million of his shares of the electric car company worth $1.2 billion. The sale was reported in a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission showing an average share price of $1,032. The sale comes a week after Musk, the world's richest man, polled his followers on Twitter in response to a proposal by congressional Democrats to tax investments by billionaires.
STOCKS
NewsTimes

Elon Musk Responds to Tesla Competitor's Stellar IPO

On Wednesday, electric vehicle automaker Rivian debuted on the stock market with a market cap of more than $100 billion. Naturally, people turned to Twitter for Elon Musk's perspective on the blockbuster IPO. One user compared Tesla's IPO to Rivian's tweeting, "When $TSLA IPOed at a value of $1.7 billion they had been selling Roadster for 2 years & had stunned the world with Model S reveal the year before. No criticism of Rivian, but 24 hours into IPO MC is $100B with zero revenue. A sign of the times @elonmusk?"
BUSINESS
mobilesyrup.com

Rivian IPOs with $100 billion valuation, beats all automakers except Tesla

The hot new tech stock this week is electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian. The upstart automaker hasn’t even mass-produced a vehicle yet, but it’s already worth more than every other car company you’ve ever heard of except for one, Tesla. Not only did Rivian surpass other automakers, it’s also the...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Tesla vs. Rivian: By the Numbers

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk did not stop himself from commenting on its rival Rivian's (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report blockbuster IPO. Musk said the true test of rival Rivian is when they are “able to achieve high production and breakeven cash flow.”
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
wmleader.com

Elon Musk sells $680M in stock, taunts Rivian’s high IPO

Tesla CEO Elon Musk taunted his electric car company rival Rivian’s high-flying initial public offering Thursday — as it was revealed the eccentric billionaire sold more than $680 million worth of stock in his company. “There have been hundreds of automotive startups, both electric and combustion, but Tesla is [the]...
STOCKS
notebookcheck.net

Rivian's stock price marks largest IPO since Facebook

America's love affair with trucks transitions into the EV realm as Amazon-backed Rivian notches one of the largest ever initial public offerings. Rivian's shares debuted 30% higher than its set US$78 IPO stock price, making the electric pickup maker more valuable than legacy stalwarts like GM or Ford. Investors are...
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Tesla rival Rivian valued more than Ford as it makes $86 billion market debut

Rivian, a US-based electric vehicles maker, made its debut on Wall Street and despite being a relatively young company, investors have now placed it in the same league as the most recognized brands in the auto industry. On the first day of trading after its initial public offering (IPO), the...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Rivian IPO Puts Company's Valuation at $93 Billion USD

Electric vehicle maker Rivian is now valued at $93 billion USD following its initial public offering earlier this week. The company announced its $66.5 billion USD IPO on Tuesday, marking the biggest of its kind in 2021. The following day, its stock price traded 28% above the listing price, pushing it from $78 USD per share to $112.77 USD within a day and peaking at one point at $119.46 USD. At that price, the Rivian’s valuation increased to $93 billion USD, pushing it past both American automotive giants Ford and GM, which sit at $77 billion USD and $86 billion USD respectively. As of now, the newcomer only trails behind EV competitor Tesla, which is valued at a staggering $1.05 trillion USD.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Rivian's Stellar IPO a Good Sign for Growing EV Market

Anthony Sassine, a senior investment strategist at KraneShares, joined Cheddar to discuss Rivian's historic public debut after the company achieved an $86 billion valuation — more than either Ford or GM. He said the big IPO was a great opportunity for the U.S. to position itself as a leader in the EV space after lagging behind Europe and China. "When you have certainty for growth for the next 10 to 15 years, investors are willing to pay more," he said. "So, this is a massive opportunity for the whole space."
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Rivian’s $100 Billion IPO Puts Spotlight on EVs

Rivian's stock value rises above $100 billion on the day of the initial public offering, with the Amazon- and Ford-backed EV truck maker seeking to raise cash. The EV maker has over 55,000 pre-orders for the pickup, production of which began one month ago in Normal, Illinois. Rivian expects significant...
NORMAL, IL
Bloomberg

Next-Tesla Tag Sends Rivian Near $100 Billion Without Sales

Rivian Automotive Inc. reached a market value of almost $100 billion two days after its initial public offering, drawing comparisons to Tesla Inc. But there are stark differences: When Tesla went public in 2010, the Elon Musk-led firm disclosed $93 million in revenue and losses far below the $1 billion Rivian reported for the first half. What’s more, Tesla’s initial market capitalization was about $2 billion and didn’t reach $90 billion until 2020.
MARKETS
The Verge

Rivian’s mega IPO is a good test of the meme stock craze

Rivian’s hotly anticipated public debut is finally here, but the electric vehicle company is not generating the same kind of feverish online posting as its rival Tesla or other EV startups — and that’s probably a good thing. Don’t get me wrong. The company’s IPO, which will net $12 billion...
BUSINESS

