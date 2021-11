BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that killed him. They heard a defendant's description of having the 25-year-old Black man 'œtrapped like a rat' during the five-minute chase that ended in his death. And they heard the men's explanation for thinking Arbery was suspicious, and possibly armed.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO