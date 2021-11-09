CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Headless Valley' Video

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Hail The Yeti have released a music video for their brand new single "Headless Valley". The song comes from the group's forthcoming EP, "Within The Hallow Earth", which is set to be released on November...

www.antimusic.com

Vulture

Dorian Electra Unleashes a Gay Furry Army in New Music Video

If you wanted to build an army with the most powerful soldiers, would your first thought be furries? Furries wear thick fursuits during the summer, demonstrating their resilience in tough conditions. And not to mention all of the criticism they get from everyday folks. Dorian Electra’s newest music video, “My Agenda,” debuts their fursona and their army in a colorful, anime-inspired world. Inspired by an Alex Jones quote that falsely claimed that the government is putting chemicals in the water that’s making frogs gay, Electra created a world where this conspiracy theory became a reality, a new world full of furries and gay frogs. The video includes stills of Electra and their furry friends in anime-style drawings as the government unleashes gay frogs from the sky. A giant Pepe the frog, whose image was hijacked by the alt-right, becomes larger than life and performs popular Tik Tok dances as he destroys the city.
hazard-herald.com

Maneskin hail opening for The Rolling Stones the 'best memory of all time'

Maneskin's "best memory of all time" is supporting The Rolling Stones in Las Vegas. The 'Eurovision' 2021 winners - comprising, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio, and Thomas Raggi - opened for Sir Mick Jagger and co at Allegiant Stadium on the latest stop on their 'No Filter US Tour' in Sin City at the weekend.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

UNLEASHED Drops Music Video For New Single 'You Are The Warrior!'

The official music video for "You Are The Warrior!", a brand new song from Swedish death metal veterans UNLEASHED, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, "No Sign Of Life", due out November 12 via Napalm Records. Led by founding frontman Johnny Hedlund,...
#Music Video#Yeti#Hollow Earth#Suicide Silence#Headless Valley
antiMUSIC

Bullet To The Heart Share New Song 'Decay'

Bullet To The Heart have released their brand new single "Decay". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Transcendence," which is due out November 19th. Audrey Queen had this to say about the song, "Decay talks about wanting to be with someone on a deeper level but finding it difficult to truly open up.
antiMUSIC

They Might Be Giants Share 'Moonbeam Rays' Video

They Might Be Giants have premiered a music video for their new song "Moonbeam Rays". The track comes from their new book+music project called "Book", which is set to be released this Friday, November 12th. "Book" includes a 144-page full-color, cloth-bound hardcover book and brand new full-length album, the project...
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Post-Modern Connection's In The Dark

Post-Modern Connection recently released their "Clustered Umbrella" EP and to celebrate we asked lead singer and guitarist Tega to tell us about the single "In The Dark". Here is the story:. So first the initial idea for In The Dark came from hearing Wi-ing Wi-ing by HYUKOH. This was back...
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Revisit The Battle Of Evermore On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit their classic track, "The Battle Of Evermore", on the third episode of their newly-launched 50th anniversary video series about their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV." The song features a duet between Robert Plant and former Fairport Convention singer Sandy Denny, who has the distinction of being...
antiMUSIC

A Pale Horse Named Death Stream New Single 'Slave To The Master'

A Pale Horse Named Death have shared an online stream of their new single "Slave To The Master", which comes from their recently released studio album, "Infernum In Terra". Sal Abruscato had this to say about the track, "This song is up there for one of my favorites, I ended up doing something very different by have the piano dominate this song and keeping it very open feeling with little guitar.
antiMUSIC

In Flames Offshoot The Halo Effect Debut With 'Shadowminds'

The Halo Effect, a new group featuring former members of In Flames, have released a music video for their debut single, a track entitled "Shadowminds". The group features guitarists Niclas Engelin (Engel) and Jesper Stromblad (Cyhra), lead singer and lyricist Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), bassist Peter Iwers, and drummer Daniel Svensson.
antiMUSIC

Asia Share 'Heat Of The Moment' From Bootlegs Box Set

Asia have shared a 1982 live recording of their hit song "Heat Of The Moment," which is taken from their forthcoming "The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1" box set. The performance was captured during the band's May 3, 1982 concert at the Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY, USA on 3rd May 1982 that came at the beginning of the group's debut tour.
antiMUSIC

Clutch To Rock New Music During Next Doom Saloon Livestream

Clutch have announced that they will be doing the fourth installment of their live stream series, "Live From The Doom Saloon" on Friday, November 26th at 5pm PST/8pm EST. The special livestream series was born during the pandemic and feature the band performing live from their rehearsal space. The "Live From The Doom Saloon Vol. 4" will feature a special set list of old songs, deep cuts, classics and "something brand new", according to the announcement.
antiMUSIC

Aisles Premiere 'Thanks to Kafka' Video

(Presagio Records) Chilean rock band Aisles have released the video for the song "Thanks to Kafka", which was directed by Loretta Castelletto (Princesa Alba, Soulfia, Polima Westcoast), and continues with the cinematic imaginary previously shown in the clip of the song "Megalomania". "In this video we wanted to represent the...
antiMUSIC

Ocean Grove Release 'CALI SUN' Video

Ocean Grove have shared a video for their brand new single "CALI SUN", which is also the first music that they group has released as a trio, following the amicable departure of guitarist Matt Henley last month. They had this to say, "Paradisiacal and enticing, 'CALI SUN' represents the ultimate...
antiMUSIC

Song Premiere: Pink Fairies' 'Bugman'

We are pleased to premiere Pink Fairies' brand new single "Bugman". The song comes from their forthcoming compilation, "Duo," which is set to be released on November 19th by Cherry Red. "Duo: collects together songs from the recently re-released "Pleasure Island" and "No Picture" and also features two newly completed...
Democrat-Herald

Video: Mid-Valley Legendary: ‘The Fabulous Wailers Live at the Castle’

This album is a time capsule that captures an early garage rock band at the peak of their powers. It’s fun, loose and energetic and it just sounds like a party. And it apparently was that night in 1961, when the Wailers performed for about 2,000 teens at the Spanish Castle, a legendary venue between Tacoma, Washington, and Seattle.
antiMUSIC

Volbeat Catch The 'Shotgun Blues' With New Video

Volbeat have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Shotgun Blues". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Servant Of The Mind," which is set to be released on December 3rd. Michael Poulsen had this to say about the upcoming record, "I wrote the whole album in three...
antiMUSIC

Split Second Meltdown Go Big Game Hunting With New Video

(SRO) Split Second Meltdown, the project by rock multi-instrumentalist Rob Clores (The Black Crowes, Charli XCX, Jesse Malin), have released a music video for the brand new single "Big Game Hunting". The single was released digitally today and is the follow-up to the project's 2020 EP, "SSM". SRO sent over...
antiMUSIC

Raven Black Cover Nightmare Before Christmas Classic

Raven Black have released a lyric video for their cover of the "This Is Halloween," the opening theme of the 1993 Tim Burton cult classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas." The group had this to say about their cover of the classic song, "Being our favorite all time Halloween Movie, created by Tim Burton, it was natural for us to want to cover this song.
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church On Trippy “Heart On Fire” Music Video: “It’s Deep Fake Weird”

Eric Church is in the midst of on hell of a run. I mean honestly, there aren’t many people who’ve been a mainstay in country music over a 15-year span, and Eric Church has sustained it. But this past year in particular, he’s released a triple album and managed to run one of the biggest tours in the game through the pandemic… and it’ll be running all the way into 2022.
